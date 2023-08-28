Titus Swen had big shoes to fill in the University of Wyoming’s backfield last season.
He did just that, pacing the Cowboys with 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground during his last season in Laramie. With Swen now departed to the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL, it’s someone else’s turn to fill the empty shoes.
Fifth-year junior Dawaiian McNeely was projected to start the season as UW’s lead back, but tore his ACL during the second week of fall camp. Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee, who was competing with McNeely for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, is doubtful for the season-opener against Texas Tech after having offseason knee surgery, UW coach Craig Bohl said earlier this month.
McNeely battled injuries last season, but was still second on the team in rushing with 356 yards and one touchdown on 63 carries. D.Q. James will return to the lineup after rushing for 346 yards on 40 carries (8.6 yards per attempt) before tearing his right ACL at the tail-end of last season.
Regardless of who’s taking the majority of the snaps, UW’s offense will again run through the rushing attack. The Cowboys ranked No. 44 in the country at 181.4 yards per game last season and averaged 4.92 yards per carry as a team.
"He'll be done for the year (with a) major surgery," Bohl said about McNeely. "We were concerned about that, but that's what I had thought. That's where we're at. I want to support him, and he'll get his surgery and get into a rehab deal and hopefully he'll be back for next year."
Despite going into the year all ready down a running back, Bohl is optimistic about the position’s depth.
"When you lose a player like Dawaiian, who you're counting on, that's a concern," Bohl said. "It's less than ideal, but it's not like something where we're going to alter our offense and things like that. I think we've got a pretty deep group of running backs, and we'll sort those out."
Bohl knows everyone in the running back room brings their own style and skill sets. With McNeely out for the year, he’ll look to others in the room with little college experience to step up in McNeely’s absence, including Jamari Ferrell, Sam Scott and L.J. Richardson.
"We're working through all that stuff right now," Bohl said. "D.Q. has done some things well, but he's not quite 100%. We think he will be. He's been slowed by some rehab, but he's making some progress.
"I think Jamari's doing some good things. ... I was encouraged, I saw Harrison run up and down. I think he was running up to 3,000 yards today. Whether we have him for the first game or not, I think that's somewhat doubtful, but we're going to get a couple guys ready to play against (Texas) Tech."
Waylee, James and the other running backs behind them will also look to contribute in the passing game coming out of the backfield, just like Swen did last year.
“Coming here, I told myself and I told (UW director of recruiting Gordie Haug) that I want to be a three-down back, or even more than that, if I have to be,” Waylee said. “I’ve got my blocking right, I can run the ball, and the pass game is something I really want to be a part of.”
Going into his first season at UW, Waylee feels a similar confidence. His goals include coming back from his knee injury to help contribute in whatever capacity is required.
“The first goal of mine is definitely to help this team win a championship in the Mountain West,” Waylee said. “We were close last year, from what I’ve heard, but this year I want to grasp that, for sure.
“The second goal of mine is to be a really good rusher. Me doing that is going to help the team out, for sure. My third goal is to develop and to be a great leader, not just in my room, but to everybody else.”
