University of Wyoming Cowboys defensive ends coach Marty English looks toward the field during a game against San Jose State on Oct. 1, 2022 at War Memorial Stadium.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

LARAMIE — Longtime University of Wyoming football coach Marty English has announced his retirement from college coaching after 37 seasons.

English, who is currently the defensive ends coach for the Cowboys, has spent 12 of those 37 seasons as an assistant coach for Wyoming.


