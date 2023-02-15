LARAMIE — Longtime University of Wyoming football coach Marty English has announced his retirement from college coaching after 37 seasons.
English, who is currently the defensive ends coach for the Cowboys, has spent 12 of those 37 seasons as an assistant coach for Wyoming.
“I love the University of Wyoming, and I absolutely love this football program,” English said in a UW news release. “This is not an easy decision for me, but after 37 years it’s time for me to spend more time enjoying my wife Suzie, my children and my grandchildren.
“I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to live in Laramie, and I hope to be at every game. I am super happy with the way I’ve been treated here the last three years since coming back. I love this place and I love football, but it’s time for me to watch my son coach on Friday nights and spend more time with my wife, daughter and grandkids.
“I want to thank all the players I’ve coached, the players I’ve coached in the past and this current group I’m coaching right now. I stay in touch with many of them and they know how much they mean to me and my family. I appreciate them all!
“My career is something that could not have been done without the support of my wife Suzie and my family. I chose to stay in this region and a lot of that had to do with the people — the coaches, the support staff and the fans.”
UW head coach Craig Bohl added in the release: “Marty English has a great national reputation as a great coach and an exceptional recruiter. He has had great success throughout his career at Northern Colorado, Colorado State and here at Wyoming. The respect he has in the Rocky Mountain region among college and high school coaches is second to none. We wish him and Suzie all the best and we’re glad they will still be around and be connected to Wyoming.
“Marty is going to wrap up his career here at Wyoming over the next couple of weeks, and we will begin a national search to fill this open position immediately.”
After returning to Wyoming in 2020 to coach the Cowboys defensive ends, English helped UW earn bowl appearances in the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, where they won the championship, and the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. In 2022, English coached sophomore defensive end DeVonne Harris, who earned honorable mention All-Mountain West honors, and redshirt freshman defensive end Braden Siders, who earned honorable mention freshman All-America honors from College Football News. The 2022 Cowboys defense ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 21 in the nation in quarterback sacks.
The UW defense in 2021 was one of the top pass defenses in the nation. The Cowboys allowed opponents only 189.8 passing yards per game to rank No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 12 in the nation. The Cowboys defense was also No. 13 in the nation in defensive touchdowns scored, with three. Among the six Wyoming defenders to earn All-MW honors in 2021 was defensive end Garrett Crall, who was named an honorable mention All-MW.
In English’s first season back with the Cowboys in 2020, the Wyoming defense was among the best in the nation, ranking No. 16 in the country in total defense, allowing opponents only 328.0 yards per game. UW’s defense also ranked No. 21 in rushing defense (125.3 yards per game), No. 24 in scoring defense (21) and No. 29 in pass defense (202.7).
English was part of many successes during his previous time coaching at Wyoming. He helped the Cowboys win the 2004 Las Vegas Bowl over UCLA, win the 2009 New Mexico Bowl over Fresno State and earn a bid to the 2011 New Mexico Bowl versus Temple. English coached the Wyoming linebackers from 2003-08. He was elevated to UW defensive coordinator for the 2009-11 seasons while continuing to coach the linebackers.
His impact on recruiting and coaching at UW was key to the Cowboys’ success. Among the players that English either recruited or coached at Wyoming were: future NFL players Mark Nzeocha, Mike Purcell, Mitch Unrein and Eddie Yarbrough; and all-conference performers Garrett Crall, Ward Dobbs, John Fletcher, Tyler Gottschalk, Brian Hendricks, Dusty Hoffschneider, Gabe Knapton, Purcell, Unrein and Yarbrough. Several of those Cowboys were recruited from the state of Colorado, including: Fletcher, Hendricks, Hoffschneider, Knapton, Purcell, Unrein and Yarbrough.
English returned to Wyoming in 2020 after serving as associate head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at his alma mater, the University of Northern Colorado, for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The first time English joined the Cowboys coaching staff in 2003, he also moved up the road to Laramie from UNC after serving as an assistant coach for 16 seasons (1987-2002) at his alma mater.
From 2012-17, English coached at Colorado State. Highlights during his time at CSU included five consecutive bowl game appearances from 2013-17. English was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2012-14 under then CSU head coach Jim McElwain. He was retained by new head coach Mike Bobo in 2015 and served as the linebackers coach in 2015 before taking over as defensive coordinator for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
In English’s final season as Wyoming’s defensive coordinator, the Cowboys defense concluded the 2011 season on a high note, recording a dominating defensive performance in a 44-0 shutout victory over archrival Colorado State. It marked only the second shutout of CSU by Wyoming since 1959. English was also on the defensive staff in 2006 that shutout the Rams, 24-0.
As a player, English began his career at Idaho State in 1981, the year the Bengals won the NCAA Division I-AA National Championship. English then transferred to Northern Colorado, where he was a three-year letterman at linebacker. His senior season of 1985, he served as a team captain, and received All-North Central Conference honors. He earned his bachelor’s degree in recreation management in 1986 and his master’s degree in physical education in 1989 — both from Northern Colorado. A native of Lakewood, Colorado, he was an All-State football player at Alameda High School.
He and his wife, Suzie, have one daughter, Kelsey, and one son, Tyler. Kelsey is a graduate of the University of Wyoming. Tyler is a graduate of Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado.