LARAMIE – What a difference one month can make.
Slightly more than four weeks ago, the University of Wyoming football team escaped UConn with a victory to improve to 4-0 for the first time this century. Then Mountain West play started, and it’s been a freefall ever since.
The Cowboys suffered their third consecutive conference loss Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium, falling 14-3 to New Mexico and handing the Lobos their first MW win of the season.
At 0-3, UW is the only team in the Mountain Division that is winless against conference competition.
“We have to improve,” Cowboys coach Craig Bohl said. “It would be easy for me to make a couple statements that sometimes you regret, and this is where I’m at. I’ll look at the tape. I understand we need to get better, and it’s my job as a coach to figure out what buttons to push to get us better.”
UW (4-3, 0-3) scored for the first time since the first half of its Oct. 9 loss at Air Force on a 27-yard field goal by John Hoyland in the second quarter, a rare bright spot in another putrid offensive performance.
The Cowboys have not found the end zone in their past 10 quarters of play. On Saturday, they were outgained 259-255 by a New Mexico (3-5, 1-3) team that entered the game ranked last in the conference in offensive production. UW had seven penalties, several of which doomed potential scoring opportunities.
The Cowboys started junior Sean Chambers at quarterback after Bohl opened the position up for competition between Chambers and sophomore Levi Williams. After starting the game 1-of-5 with four yards and an interception, though, Chambers was replaced by Williams.
The offense appeared to show some signs of life with Williams taking over in the second quarter, driving 62 yards on nine plays and producing the Cowboys’ only points of the day during his first drive of the game. The Pokes sputtered offensively after that, however, and didn’t return to Lobos territory until midway through the fourth quarter.
Following a fumble on a handoff to sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor during the first drive of the final quarter, Chambers was reinserted and finished out the game. By that time, the Lobos were up 14-3 and in full control of the contest.
Overall, Chambers was 11 of 23 yards with 96 yards and an interception, while Williams went 3 of 7 for 51 yards.
“There are a lot of things to that,” Chambers said when asked about the offense’s continued struggles. “I can’t sit up here and tell you why it goes wrong during the game, but it does, and it has been. We have to figure out what it is and correct that.”
Added Williams: “That is the question we’re desperately trying to figure out. We do execute well in practice, and, honestly, I thought we were executing well. We just shot ourselves in the foot. I mean, holding. I think we had three third-down conversions that got called back for a penalty of some sort, and we just can’t have that.
“Those are drive killers. That puts us in third-and-11, third-and-12. I know a lot of people are hard on our play-calling, but third-and-11, third-and-12 is a hard place to call plays. We just can’t shoot ourselves in the foot. We have to eliminate the bad football.”
The Cowboys appeared to have a touchdown pass midway through the second quarter, as a New Mexico defender slipped and Williams hit an open Isaiah Neyor in stride inside the red zone. However, the sophomore receiver – who finished with a team-high 45 yards on two catches – did not realize the Lobo defending him had slipped, and was unable to regain his footing after high-pointing the football.
UW was flagged for a false start two plays later, and ultimately settled for a field goal.
“When I had made my move, I thought he was still on me,” Neyor said. “I reached back and tried to high-point the ball, but I didn’t even see that he fell. I just have to do a better job of keeping my footing. That’s a play that should be scored.”
The defense provided another promising effort, shutting out New Mexico in the second half. With the offense failing to find success, though, a pair of early touchdowns proved to be the difference.
Lobos redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez – who was filling in for injured starter Terry Wilson Jr., and started for UNM during its 17-16 win over the Pokes last season – put his team up 7-0 late in the first quarter on a fourth-down misdirection throwback pass to Trace Bruckler. A coverage breakdown left Bruckler wide open on the backside of the play, and the freshman tight end went 43 yards untouched for the score.
Chavez converted a fourth down on a similar play toward the end of the first half, which led to a two-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Aaron Dumas with 29 seconds left in the second quarter. Chavez completed 10 of 11 passes for 112 yards.
“The touchdown pass (caught us off guard), but he’s a competitive guy,” Bohl said. “(New Mexico coach) Danny (Gonzales) loves him, I know that, and he hit a wheel (route) on us last year in a big time play. The fourth-down play-action pass was a good call by them, and we had a guy with a busted coverage. He threw a couple good passes, and they made it hurt.”
While the Cowboys’ Mountain West title hopes are slipping away with each loss, they still remain two wins away from bowl eligibility.
UW will look to get back on track next Saturday, as it heads on the road to San Jose State.
“We’re all frustrated because we work so hard throughout the week, but we’re all really together – and it’s very important that we stay that way,” sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “It’s definitely harder every week, but when we’re on a three-game slide like this, the most important thing is to come together and know that we have to be a team to go out and get the next one done.”