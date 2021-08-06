University of Wyoming track and field standout Christopher Henry is the Mountain West Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2020-21, the league announced on Tuesday.
Henry becomes the sixth Wyoming student-athlete to win the award, joining Nick Smith (Football 2018-19), Audra DeStefano (Cross Country/Track and Field 2016-17), Luke Ruff (Football 2012-13), Chaundra Sewell (Women’s Basketball 2012-13), and Greg Miller (Cross-Country/Track and Field 2011-12).
Established by the Mountain West Joint Council in 1999, the MW Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award is the highest honor the conference presents to its student-athletes. It is awarded annually to one male and one female who best exemplify the term “student-athlete” by achieving excellence in the areas of academics, athletics and community involvement. The league notes that recipients “must have a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average, demonstrate leadership, and exhibit good character and conduct on and off the playing field,” with each honoree receiving a $2,500 postgraduate scholarship.
Henry, who starred at Laramie High before joining the Cowboys, was a six-time All-Mountain West selection during his career at UW. The senior represented the Cowboys as an individual at the 2019 NCAA Cross Country National Championships, in addition to being a part of the 2018 group that was the first Cowboys cross-country team to compete at the event since 1986. Henry finished 136th in 2019 and placed 63rd overall in 2018, when the team came in 12th place.
A four-time Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Award recipient and a three-time Academic All-American, Henry earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships as the top academic competitor at a championship-level meet in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Five Cowboys tabbed as golf All-America scholars
The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced its Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, with five members of the UW men’s golf team receiving honors.
Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Jared Edeen, Tyler Severin, Dan Starzinski and Bryce Waters represented the Cowboys on the list, with UW’s five honorees matching the most in program history and ranking 12th among all Division I teams this year. The Cowboys, who had five student-athletes earn the honor for the second consecutive season, tied Boise State and New Mexico for the most in the Mountain West.
Starzinski, a three-time All-America Scholar, graduated from UW with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in business administration. Three other Cowboys — Coe-Kirkham, Edeen and Waters — earned the status for the second time in their careers, with Severin being tabbed as an All-America Scholar for the first time.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. Division I student-athletes must have a stroke average under 76.0, while maintaining a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.