University of Wyoming redshirt senior guard Hunter Maldonado, right, is guarded by Indiana's Parker Stewart during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. Associated Press
LARAMIE – After testing the professional waters for the past two months, University of Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado announced Friday he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Laramie for one last season.
Maldonado – who holds the Cowboys’ single-season and career records with 207 and 513 assists, respectively – earned first team All-Mountain West honors last season from media members who cover the conference, while receiving a second team nod from the league's coaches.
The 6-foot-7 Colorado Springs, Colorado, product moved to point guard prior to last season, and proceeded to average career-highs of 18.5 points and 6.3 assists to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He has averaged 13.3 points, four assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game during his five years at UW.
Maldonado’s return will further strengthen a UW team that snapped a seven-year NCAA Tournament drought last season, while posting the program’s highest ranking and winning percentage since 1988. The only contributor to leave the Cowboys this off-season was Drake Jeffries, the MW’s top 3-point shooter. The Cowboys added three Pac-12 transfers in UCLA's Jake Kyman and USC’s Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo transferring in from the Pac-12.