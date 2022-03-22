University of Wyoming redshirt guard Hunter Maldonado, left, drives past Indiana's Xavier Johnson during the first half of the Cowboys' 66-58 loss during a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. Associated Press
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s all-time leading assist man has announced he will engage in the NBA Draft process, while keeping open the option to return to Laramie for one last season.
Redshirt senior guard Hunter Maldonado – who recently set UW’s single-season and career records with 207 and 513 assists, respectively – revealed his intention to test the professional waters in a message posted to social media Tuesday morning.
“This season was one of the most special seasons in my career and in Cowboy basketball history,” Maldonado wrote on Twitter. “While it didn’t end the way we wanted, thank you for all the love and support throughout the season. After taking time to consult with the people closest to me I know I must do what is best for my future.
“My dream has always been to play at the highest level possible. I’ve decided to get evaluated in the NBA Draft process while still maintaining my COVID year of eligibility allowing me to come back and go for one last ride next year!”
Maldonado earned first-team All-MW honors from media members who cover the conference, while receiving a second-team nod from the league's coaches. The 6-foot-7 upperclassman moved to point guard prior to his senior campaign, and proceeded to average career-highs of 18.5 points and 6.3 assists to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
If this was Maldonado’s last run with the Cowboys, it wasn’t short on memorable moments. Among the highlights include: a buzzer-beater to beat Air Force in his hometown of Colorado Springs, snapping a seven-year NCAA Tournament drought and the program’s highest ranking and winning percentage since the 1987-88 season.
Maldonado’s announcement leaves forward Hunter Thompson as the only UW senior that has yet to comment on his final season of eligibility. Guard Drake Jeffries signed with One Motive Sports agency and declared his intention to turn pro late last week.