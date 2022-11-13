LARAMIE — University of Wyoming cross-country runner Katelyn Mitchem has qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships as announced by the NCAA on Saturday.

The senior finished in 14th place at the NCAA Mountain Regional last Friday with a time of 20 minutes, 30.8 seconds to lead the Cowgirls. She will run with the best in Stillwater, Oklahoma, this Saturday.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus