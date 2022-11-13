LARAMIE — University of Wyoming cross-country runner Katelyn Mitchem has qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships as announced by the NCAA on Saturday.
The senior finished in 14th place at the NCAA Mountain Regional last Friday with a time of 20 minutes, 30.8 seconds to lead the Cowgirls. She will run with the best in Stillwater, Oklahoma, this Saturday.
Mitchem is one of four women individual qualifiers from the Mountain Regional along with two runners from Utah State and one from the Air Force Academy. Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions.
The last qualifier for the Cowgirls was in 2014 when Holly Page ran at nationals. Mitchem will be the eighth in history (since 1981). The last Cowboy to compete on the biggest stage was Christopher Henry in 2019.
Wrestlers host Cowboy Open to begin seasonThe Wyoming wrestling squad kicked off their season on Saturday with five Cowboys winning first place and a total of 16 making the podium while hosting the Cowboy Open inside the War Memorial Fieldhouse.
“Not a lot of surprises (Saturday), there were things we need to improve on, but I didn’t see anything super concerning,” UW coach Mark Branch said in a news release. “We wrestled well but we definitely have room to get better. I like where we’re at and I think our team is going to develop and get a lot better over the year”
After competing at 133 pounds last season, Job Greenwood moved up to 141 pounds for the new campaign and went 5-0 on the day to capture the title. He put together four straight bonus-point victories to set up a finals match against fellow Cowboy Darren Green. Greenwood edged Green for a tightly-contested 4-2 win.
Competing unattached, Cooper Voorhees put on a clinic in the 157-pound bracket recording a technical fall, a pin and major decision on his way to the final. In the first-place match Voorhees went up against Cowboy true freshman Logan Ours. While Ours would be the toughest test of the day for Voorhees, he pulled away from his teammate win an 8-4 win.
Also competing unattached, Quayin Short rolled through the 184-pound bracket posting two falls to advance to the final. Short went up against Oregon State’s unattached Kodiak Stephens and had a dominant performance, winning the match 14-2 and finishing the day 4-0.
At 165 Cole Moody made his return to the mat after missing most of last season because of injury. Moody didn’t miss a step in his return going 4-0 with two pins. In the final Moody went up against his Cowboy teammate Brett McIntosh and came away with a 6-0 victory.
Terren Swartz was the final Cowboy to capture a title when he went 4-0 in the heavyweight bracket. Continuing the theme of the day Swartz faced teammate Mason Ding in the final, and prevailed 4-1.
Chase Zollmann finished second at 149, going 3-1 with two falls. Garrett Ricks (125), Jore Volk (133), Warren Carr (149) and Kevin Zimmer (285) finished third at their respective weights.
The Cowboys will next head to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Nov. 18 for their first dual of the season against Big 12 rival Oklahoma State.
Cowgirls’ rally comes up shortThe UW volleyball team rallied late, but came up short down the stretch in a 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10 loss to New Mexico Saturday afternoon in the UniWyo Sports Complex.
Wyoming (10-18 overall, 6-10 Mountain West) began the turnaround during the third set. But it wasn’t from the outset.
New Mexico jumped out to a 9-4 edge before the Cowgirls climbed back in it. A kill by freshman Rylee Schulz gave the Cowgirls their first lead at 14-13, and a 5-0 run soon after vaulted the UW ahead for good en route to a 25-22 win.
UW started relatively slow in the fourth but utilized a 4-0 run to take a 15-11 lead midway through. The Cowgirls withstood a couple of Lobos 3-0 runs to finish with a 25-23 victory and force a fifth set.
Wyoming took the first three points of the deciding set and also went on a 3-0 run for a 6-3 advantage. However, New Mexico (16-10, 7-9) outscored the Cowgirls 12-4 the rest of the way to earn the five-set victory.
Schulz paced Wyoming with 17 kills, while fellow freshman Tierney Barlow and senior KC McMahon logged 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Barlow also registered a team-best two blocks, and senior Hailey Zuroske led the back row defense with 21 digs.
The Cowgirls will remain at home to host Colorado State at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They close the regular season at UNLV next weekend.