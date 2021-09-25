LARAMIE – While the emergence of Isaiah Neyor as a bonafide deep threat might be a new wrinkle for the University of Wyoming offense, those that know the sophomore receiver aren’t surprised by what’s shaping up to be a breakout year.
Neyor showed flashes of promise last fall, hauling in eight receptions for 248 yards in six games. An ankle injury held him back throughout fall camp and in the season opener against Montana State, but now that he’s fully healthy, he’s picked right up where he left off.
The Fort Worth, Texas product racked up 100 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois, and followed this up with a four-catch, 84-yard performance last week in a win over Ball State.
It’s still early in the season, but if Neyor keeps up this pace, he’ll be well within range of becoming the Cowboys’ first 1,000-yard receiver since Tanner Gentry in 2016.
“Isaiah has emerged as a weapon,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “We knew what type of talent he had. I think the fact that he wasn't at 100% at the beginning of the year maybe had an impact. I don't know what Ball State's plans were, but if you throw the ball up in No. 5's area, there's a great chance he's going to come down with it.”
Looking to capitalize off last year’s success, Neyor spent the offseason searching for ways to grow — whether it was catching at least 100 balls per day on the JUGS machine or heading across the country to hone his craft.
The past couple weeks, he’s started to reap the benefits of his efforts.
“I just wanted to capitalize off of last season and be able to improve a lot – whether it was routes, catching the football, releases and all of that,” Neyor said. “We trained a lot. I went down to Florida to go train, just to gain some more knowledge and stuff like that. Those things helped a lot.
“We were on the JUGS (machine), catching 100-200 footballs a day. That helped a lot, and then just practicing route running and coming out of my break faster. All of those things are starting to show.”
Senior cornerback Azizi Hearn has been around long enough to see highly touted underclassmen flame out as their careers progress. However, he doesn’t see that being an issue for Neyor.
“Potential can be your worst enemy, but with Isaiah ... he’s worked very hard,” Hearn said. “Me and him would get catches in every day. There were days when he was getting 100-200 catches in after a lift or conditioning, and I'm watching that translate to the games. It's just super exciting.”
Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, with game-changing speed and a knack for high-pointing balls over opposing secondaries, Neyor’s potential appears to be sky-high – especially considering the fact that he’s only been playing football for a few years.
Entering his sophomore year at Lamar High in Arlington, Texas, Neyor wasn’t participating in any athletics. That changed, however, when then-Lamar coach Laban DeLay got a tip from one of his assistants.
“When Isaiah came to Lamar, he wasn't enrolled in football,” DeLay said. “He wasn't even enrolled in athletics. My assistant head coach was sitting in his classroom, and coach (Daniel) Wilkinson called me and said, 'You need to come look at this dude.' I walked over to the campus and introduced myself, and his hands were just mammoth and strong.
“I asked him what he was involved in, and he said, 'Nothing, I just go to school.' Long story short, we convinced him to come out for football, and a couple days later, he came out there for us. He was so raw that we were teaching him everything – teaching him stance, alignment and the game itself. (His success) doesn't surprise me, and he has a lot left in the tank as far as potential, because he's only been playing ball for about four years now.”
DeLay recalls seeing many of the traits Cowboys fans are witnessing this year, such as Neyor’s explosiveness and ability to rise above the defense for receptions. DeLay also remembers him making an impact as a run blocker, using his size and strength to overpower opposing defensive backs.
There was undoubtedly a learning curve for Neyor in his first few months on the football field. But just like last off-season, he had a hunger to improve.
This work translated into a stellar senior season, as Neyor racked up 858 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 catches while leading Lamar to an 11-2 record.
“It was a learning curve to teach him routes and everything, but once he got a little taste of it, he was the guy that would stay after practice and work with another coach on perfecting his routes,” DeLay said. “He always wanted more – when we're done with practice, before practice.
On Saturday morning, we'd have lift and video, and he wanted to go catch the ball and work on some routes. He was always that guy that was trying to go above and beyond.”
Neyor’s growth on the field has been apparent, but equally pivotal has been the relationships he’s developed with his teammates – in particular. junior quarterback Sean Chambers.
With Chambers going down with a season-ending injury on the Pokes’ first possession last fall, Neyor entered 2021 with minimal experience playing alongside UW’s starting signal-caller. As such, building chemistry has been a primary focus for a duo that’s emerging as one of the Mountain West’s most dangerous quarterback-receiver tandems.
“Our chemistry has gotten much stronger from the spring up until now,” Neyor said. “We were a little off at first, but we worked a lot together, and we're on the same page now. I'm glad to have him as a QB. Just being able to have him trust me to make the play, and me trusting him to make the throw, that's what it's all about.”
Neyor admits that it’s felt good to see his work during the off-season translate to the field the past two weeks, especially after his setback in fall camp.
Just like in high school, though, he’s not satisfied yet.
“Being able to go out there and do that on game day, it's great,” Neyor said. “It shows that the work we put in is paying off. We're going to continue to do that, and continue to elevate from there.”