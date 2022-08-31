WyoSports
LARAMIE – Optimism that the University of Wyoming had turned a corner in the passing game was swiftly put to rest in last week’s season opener at Illinois.
The Cowboys’ inability to move the ball through the air was apparent in the numbers of junior signal-caller Andrew Peasley, who completed 5 of 20 passes for 30 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, while recording a passer rating of 27.6 during a 38-6 loss. For comparison, UConn’s team passer rating of 92.2 was the worst in the FBS last season.
As glaring as these struggles were, however, they certainly don’t fall solely on Peasley’s shoulders.
While Peasley had issues with accuracy, his receivers also struggled with getting separation against Illinois’ man-heavy coverage, with UW coach Craig Bohl noting Monday that “you would have had to have been Aaron Rodgers to throw a couple of those passes.” According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys dropped three on-target passes, while going 0 for 5 in contested catch opportunities.
Sophomore wideout Joshua Cobbs, who was UW’s leading receiver with two catches for 14 yards last week, says his position group can help Peasley by playing more instinctively and doing a better job of paying attention to what pre-snap looks the defense gives them. With the offensive line not allowing a sack all game, Cobbs is encouraged by the potential of the passing game, and knows that his position group must elevate its level of play.
“I’ll just come out and say it, we didn’t do our job as a receiving corps,” Cobbs said. “Me specifically, I’ll be the first to admit when we need to do some things better. It’s great to see our offensive line is doing a great job, and we have to do our job.”
With tight end being the most experienced position on the offense – all of the group’s 2021 contributors are back – the Cowboys hinted at the possibility of the tight ends playing a more pivotal role in the passing game. Through one game, though, this hasn’t been the case.
Treyton Welch accounted for the Pokes’ only two targets to the tight ends. One of these resulted in a four-yard reception, while the other came on a jump ball in the end zone that was ruled incomplete.
“It’s tough,” Welch said. “Our coaches have a game plan for us, and we follow it with our hearts. I know some guys want to be able to make plays. They gave me a shot in the end zone, and I didn’t end up with it, so it’s one of those things where I need to make those plays first before I ask for more. But I would love to get more opportunities to be able to make a play.”
While it’s possible last week’s woeful performance was a byproduct of an offensive unit that lost more than half of its starters having its first test come against a Big Ten defense, recent history doesn’t spur much optimism.
Ever since star quarterback Josh Allen left for the NFL draft after the 2017 season, the Cowboys’ passing production has been nothing short of abysmal.
Gaudy throwing numbers aren’t to be expected in a run-first offense, but few – if any – passing attacks have been less efficient than UW’s in recent years. The Pokes have completed less than half of their passes since Allen’s departure, and are now on their fourth starting quarterback in five seasons, with the previous three transferring out of the program.
From 2018-21, UW posted a season completion rate below 50% three times. Excluding service academies and Georgia Tech, which was still running the triple-option in 2018 and 2019, only 10 other programs finished a year under 50% passing – and none did so more than once – during this span.
Once considered the outlier, spread offenses have now become the norm in college football. This revolution has coincided with increased efficiency at the quarterback position.
According to ESPN, the top 50 quarterbacks in 1999 averaged a 132.6 passer rating and 59% completion rate. In 2019, the top 50 quarterbacks had increased their average passer rating to 154.1, while completing 65% of their attempts.
The Cowboys have incorporated more spread concepts in recent years, but the traditional running game is still the bread and butter of their pro-style attack. Regardless of ongoing struggles in the passing game, though, Bohl shot down the notion that UW’s style of play isn’t setting his quarterbacks up for success.
“I can tell you the elements of our passing game – the route trees and all those things – there’s a whole gamut there, and we try to pattern that to what we can do well,” Bohl said. “We do run a pro-style offense, so there’s more sets and shifts and motions. A lot of the reads (are similar), but some things are different. The production in the throwing game, has it been frustrating? Yeah, and we made a point to improve that.
“Quite frankly, going into this game, I was more excited to see us stay on the field and be more accurate and competent than what we were. First-game jitters or whatever. Am I concerned about the long-term trajectory? No, we’re on the right path, but we have a short week to get it corrected. I’m disappointed, I would say that.”
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports.