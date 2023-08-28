Special teams players are rarely one of the most recognized groups on a team, but the unit is perhaps the strongest group on the University of Wyoming’s roster.
The Cowboys gladly welcome back kicker John Hoyland and punter Clayton Stewart again this fall. The pair of specialists are coming off career years at UW, something that didn’t go ignored on a national level this offseason.
Hoyland was named to the Lou Groza Award preseason watch list earlier this month, an award that honors the best place-kicker in the country. Hoyland was one of 30 kickers named to the watch list, and the news came just a few weeks after Hoyland was named to the first team All-Mountain West preseason roster.
Hoyland hit 88% of his field goal attempts last fall, setting a new UW school record with 22 makes in a single season. Hoyland’s accuracy was even better after a Cowboys’ touchdown, with him going a perfect 28-of-28 on extra-point attempts.
Stewart was also recognized nationally this month, being named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Gun Award, an accolade awarded to the country’s best punter. Stewart was as reliable as it gets a season ago, ranking third in the MW and No. 33 in the country with an average of 43.8 yards per punt.
Out of 72 punts, Stewart landed 20 inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, according to UW. He had 19 punts go for more than 50 yards, and forced 22 fair-catches.
UW coach Craig Bohl, who also looks after the punters directly, was all smiles when he welcomed both Hoyland and Stewart back to Laramie for fall camp.
“They really progressed last year,” Bohl said. “We had a pretty robust punting competition, and Clayton won that. You saw the benefits – I thought those two guys – if you look at the margins for winning and losing for us as a football team, it’s kind of like the Oakland A’s playing small-ball. Those guys added a lot. I’m really excited to have those guys back.”
The special teams unit also returns long-snapper Carson York, allowing the group to pick up right where they left off at the end of last year.
“It gives us a real sense of comfort,” Bohl said. “If you look at our wins last year, we were winning playing small ball. Those guys, every field goal, every punt, all of those kinds of things, that’s how we won a lot of games. To have an experienced guy with (Hoyland’s) confidence coming back with the same snapper and the same holder, it gives me a real sense of where we’re at.”
Hoyland’s accuracy was top-notch last fall, but he also proved to have plenty of range, too. He connected on 4-of-5 field goals from over 50 yards, including a season-long 55-yarder in a win over Tulsa.
“I can remember one of our games, it was a fairly long field goal, and I said, ‘Field goal team,’” Bohl said. “I heard a few of our coaches kind of questioning, ‘Can he really kick it that far?’ And I heard one of our coaches say, ‘We’re going to find out.’ And he did.
“It’s great to have him. He’s kind of got ice running through his veins. He doesn’t have a sense of entitlement, and he wants to contribute for the Cowboys.”
