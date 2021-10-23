From sun-soaked Southern California to the desert climates of the Middle East and Tucson, Arizona, University of Wyoming cornerback Azizi Hearn is no stranger to adjusting to new environments.
Hearn admitted it was a bit of a culture shock when he first visited Laramie in 2019. As the Arizona transfer has learned through past experiences, though, different isn’t always a bad thing.
“That was the first impression,” Hearn said. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is different.’ But different is OK, and it’s necessary sometimes, so I embraced it.”
Hearn had been recruited by former Wyoming cornerbacks coach John Richardson when he was a two-way standout at Oceanside High, providing the Cowboys with an edge from a familiarity perspective when the 6-foot-1 defensive back made the decision to enter the transfer portal following his freshman season at the University of Arizona. Richardson’s presence, as well as the recruiting efforts from UW coach Craig Bohl, were driving forces in selling him on the Pokes.
Hearn admits he still misses family back home in California. As can be imagined, he longs for the serene beaches of north San Diego County, too.
“There’s nothing like, at the end of the day, just going to sit by the water and close the day out that way,” Hearn said. “I like listening to the waves.”
Nonetheless, the High Plains still feel like home to Hearn – just as they did when he first stepped foot in Laramie.
“John Richardson recruited me back when I was in high school, and then I ended up going to Arizona out of high school,” Hearn said. “When I entered the portal, me and him got back in contact. He was a guy I knew from before, and I liked him, so I went with him.
“I came out here and took a visit and met Coach Bohl, and we had a great conversation. He was really hands-on when I took the visit, and it just felt like home.”
Traveling man
Hearn didn’t start playing organized football until he was in high school, although not entirely by his own choice.
During Hearn’s middle school years, football wasn’t an option. His mother, who is an educator, landed a job teaching English in the United Arab Emirates – bringing Hearn to a place where the sport is nothing more than an afterthought.
“They play cricket, rugby, soccer and all that,” he said. “(Soccer) is what they call football out there. I was playing basketball back then.”
The contrast in sporting scenes was far from the only aspect of life that differed drastically from what he knew back home. But, as Hearn has seemingly done in seemingly every stop since then, he soaked in everything he could about the experience.
“The culture is entirely different,” Hearn said. “Their main language where I was at is Arabic, their religion was Islam, so it was like a whole 360 from our culture and beliefs out here. I was just soaking it all in.
“I had friends that were born and raised out there that taught me a bunch of things. I tried to learn their language. I couldn’t learn it, though. It’s too hard. They read from right to left and stuff. It’s crazy.”
When Hearn returned to the states, he picked up a new sport that ultimately lead him to Laramie.
Hearn had never been a part of a football team until he arrived at Oceanside High. Having always had a passion for the game, it didn’t take any prodding to get him out on the field.
Before long, he emerged as a standout receiver and kick returner. It quickly became apparent, though, that defense was his ticket to the next level.
“I’ve always played, but I’d never played on a team,” Hearn said. “I’d always been interested in it, and when I had the opportunity, I jumped on it.”
Setting an example
As one of the key cogs of a passing defense that sits atop the Mountain West midway through the season, Hearn’s evolution as a defensive back has been impossible to ignore.
His teammates note, however, that Hearn’s growth as a leader and mentor to younger players has been equally – if not more – impressive.
“He’s been phenomenal,” sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor said. “We were working all throughout the off-season. He’s like a brother to me. We worked out a lot, and just seeing him doing the things he’s been doing this season has been great.
“He’s going to keep it going throughout the season. He’s a strong, physical guy, he’s fast, and he just locks down his side of the field.”
Added senior linebacker Chad Muma: “Ever since last season, he’s grown so much. The thing I’ve noticed a lot is just his leadership skills out on the field and his ability to stay disciplined. Everything he’s doing, he’s always focused and locked in.”
These leadership skills were on full display during the Pokes’ season-opening win over Montana State, even though his impact on the field was minimal.
Hearn was ejected from the game for targeting in the first quarter, leaving UW without half of what is arguably the MW’s top cornerback tandem. Rather than sulk on the sidelines, Hearn was an active participant – coaching up his replacement, sophomore Cam Stone, and relaying to the defense what he was seeing from his new vantage point.
“When you get a targeting call, it’s easy for someone to be down on themselves and just kind of stand off to the side,” Muma said. “I thought Azizi did a great job of leading the younger guys like Cam, talking through what he was seeing on the field and just staying engaged throughout the game.”
Preparing like a pro
Hearn still has one more season of college eligibility remaining, and his current focus is solely on helping the Cowboys turn around an 0-2 start to conference play.
However, his sights are also set on what’s next.
Hearn doesn’t hide the fact that one day he hopes to take his talents to the professional level. Bohl says his cornerback is already approaching preparation like a pro.
“Azizi is really beginning to learn to play the game within the confines of your assignments, and he’s owned his work,” Bohl said. “He’s graduated already. He’s not a professional athlete, but he’s preparing like a professional athlete. He studies a lot of tape, and he’s really understood some of the errors he made last year.”
While Hearn’s professional aspirations are no secret, he’s also not concerning himself with outside factors he can’t control.
For now, the focus is simple: finding ways to improve each and every day.
“You can’t worry about all the things going on on the outside,” Hearn said. “You have to worry about the things that matter, and those are the things you’re doing every day. Watching film, in practice, during a lift, everything I do I’m trying to make sure I get something out of it.”