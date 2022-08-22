LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming soccer team dropped its second nonconference match to begin the season with a 4-1 loss against Oregon State on Sunday at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis, Oregon.
Wyoming (0-2) scored for the first time this season when sophomore Maddi Chance created the opportunity after she was fouled by Oregon State’s Valerie Tobias in the penalty box in the 40th minute.
UW senior Jamie Tatum took the penalty kick and deposited the ball in the upper-right corner of the net to cut the Beavers' lead to one goal at 2-1. It marked the 14th score of Tatum’s career.
Oregon State (1-0-1) opened the scoring in the fourth minute from the foot of Ava Benedetti. McKenna Martinez extended the Beavers’ advantage in the 17th minute with a feed from Amber Jackson.
Oregon State gave itself a two-goal cushion early in the second half when Martinez netted her second goal of the game 11 seconds into the half. Jackson closed the scoring by finding the back of the net in the 77th minute.
Oregon State tallied 21 shots, with a third of those on target. The Cowgirls had seven shots, with three of those on frame.
UW senior goalkeeper Miyuki Shoyen made three saves. Oregon State goalie Hailey Coll logged a pair of saves. Chance and Tatum accounted for two shots each, and junior Jazi Barela also had a pair of shots.
Wyoming completes its road trip with a contest against Montana at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at South Campus Stadium in Missoula, Montana.