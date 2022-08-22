LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming soccer team dropped its second nonconference match to begin the season with a 4-1 loss against Oregon State on Sunday at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis, Oregon.

Wyoming (0-2) scored for the first time this season when sophomore Maddi Chance created the opportunity after she was fouled by Oregon State’s Valerie Tobias in the penalty box in the 40th minute.

