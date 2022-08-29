LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team is still seeking a full game from everyone on its roster after a 1-1 tie against North Dakota Sunday afternoon during the season home opener at Madrid Sports Complex.
“It’s a collective effort always across the board,” said UW coach Colleen Corbin in a news release. “You can’t have individuals wanting it in certain moments and other individuals in other moments. The collective effort and the collective mentality and collective belief is something we’ve been talking about a lot.
“We are still looking for a complete 90 minutes of Cowgirl soccer.”
Junior Jazi Barela scored the Cowgirls’ lone goal – and second of her career – taking it in herself and besting North Dakota goalkeeper Madi Livingston in the 34th minute.
The Fighting Hawks (2-1-1) earned the equalizer in the 73rd. Mary Gasaway performed a flip-throw that bounced high and over the outstretched arms of Wyoming senior goalie Miyuki Schoyen to level the score.
Wyoming (0-2-2) edged North Dakota in shots 13-12, and shots-on-goal 7-5. Schoyen logged four saves, while Livingston recorded six.
UW senior Jamie Tatum had a team-high four shots and three of those tested Livingston. Sophomore Maddi Chance registered three shots, one of which was on target.
The Cowgirls next host North Dakota State at 4 p.m. Friday, and UTEP at 11 a.m. Sunday.
VOLLEYBALL
The Cowgirls gave 18th-ranked Creighton all it could handle Saturday night to close the Rumble in the Rockies at UniWyo Sports Complex.
Wyoming lost to the Bluejays in four sets 18-25, 25-9, 30-28, 25-13.
The Cowgirls (0-3) started strong with a .303 hitting percentage in the match’s opening set while holding Creighton (3-0) to just a .063 clip to jump out to an early lead in the match.
Creighton responded by controlling the second set from start-to-finish and then wrestled away control of the match with the final three points of set three to go up 2-1 in the match. In the fourth, Creighton didn’t trail and closed the match on a 13-3 run.
Corin Carruth led the Cowgirls with 14 kills and hit a team-best .231 as UW was held to a .148 team hitting percentage. Creighton hit .252 for the match.
Carruth also tallied her first career double-double as she added in 10 digs and also had three block assists defensively. Naya Shimé also had a double-double with 13 kills and a career-best 12 digs. Kasia Partyka also a double-double with 37 assists and 12 digs to go four kills and three total blocks. On the defensive side of the net, Hailey Zuroske had a match-high 19 digs and Kendal Rivera added a career-best 13.
The Cowgirls next compete at the Grand Canyon Classic Friday and Saturday against Santa Clara, Idaho and host GCU in Phoenix.