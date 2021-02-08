LARAMIE — University of Wyoming punter Nick Null announced Monday morning that he has entered the transfer portal.
Null joined the Cowboys as a graduate transfer from Cornell in 2020 and served as the team’s starting punter and handled kickoffs this past season. He punted 29 times, averaging 38.7 yards per punt and pinned six kicks inside the 20-yard line. Null averaged 61.7 yards per kickoff with 14 touchbacks.
It will be the second year in a row that the Cowboys (2-4) will replace their starting punter and leading kickoff man. Seniors Ryan Galovich and Cooper Rothe handled punting and kicking duties for UW in 2019, respectively.
UW has three punters currently listed on its roster: starting kicker John Hoyland, Luke Glassock and Ralph Fawaz, all of whom are also listed as placekickers. Glassock was slated to be the Cowboys’ starting kicker in 2020 but suffered a groin injury prior to the Nevada game, opening the door for Hoyland. As a true freshman walk-on, Hoyland was a second team All-Mountain West pick, nailing 13-of-14 field goal tries and all 16 extra point attempts.