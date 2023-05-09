War Memorial upgrade

A layout of the design of Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. 

 Courtesy/UW athletics

LARAMIE — The next time the University of Wyoming football team takes the field, it'll be hosting Texas Tech on a new FieldTurf Vertex CORE surface at War Memorial Stadium.

The installation of the Vertex CORE system, a leading synthetic turf solution, represents UW’s second consecutive FieldTurf surface, following an initial collaboration in 2013. The success of the first installation led UW to choosing FieldTurf, a Tarkett Sports company, for its indoor practice facility in 2018. 


