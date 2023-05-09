LARAMIE — The next time the University of Wyoming football team takes the field, it'll be hosting Texas Tech on a new FieldTurf Vertex CORE surface at War Memorial Stadium.
The installation of the Vertex CORE system, a leading synthetic turf solution, represents UW’s second consecutive FieldTurf surface, following an initial collaboration in 2013. The success of the first installation led UW to choosing FieldTurf, a Tarkett Sports company, for its indoor practice facility in 2018.
The Cowboys' new field will maintain its iconic Mountain design in the end zones.
“We are very proud of the branding opportunity that Jonah Field has provided us over the last decade,” UW director of athletics Tom Burman said in the news release. “We are looking forward to seeing the upgraded field installed this summer. Our relationship with FieldTurf has been a great partnership through the years, and we are pleased to continue that relationship with this new field in War Memorial Stadium.”
With the country’s fourth-least experienced roster last season, UW finished second in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West and earned its fifth bowl-game appearance in the last seven seasons.
“When we were looking to upgrade our field, FieldTurf once again provided us with the top-of-the-line product that we were looking for,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “It is important to our program to have a high-quality field to play on and practice on.
"Having FieldTurf in both War Memorial Stadium and in our Indoor Practice Facility offers us that quality. We appreciate the product and the service that FieldTurf provides us.”
In addition to the Cowboys, other Mountain West schools that play and/or practice on FieldTurf include Boise State, Air Force, New Mexico, Utah State and San Diego State.
Other top Division-I programs that play on FieldTurf include Illinois, Kansas State, Arizona, Washington State, Oregon State, West Virginia, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas, Iowa, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Louisville.