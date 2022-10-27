LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming cross-country teams will compete as the host school for the 2022 Mountain West Cross Country Championships.

The conference championships will be Friday morning at UW’s Jacoby Golf Course. The women will race first when their 6-kilometer championship race is slated to begin at 10:15 a.m., followed by the men’s 8K title race at 11 a.m.

