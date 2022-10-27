LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming cross-country teams will compete as the host school for the 2022 Mountain West Cross Country Championships.
The conference championships will be Friday morning at UW’s Jacoby Golf Course. The women will race first when their 6-kilometer championship race is slated to begin at 10:15 a.m., followed by the men’s 8K title race at 11 a.m.
“Both teams have had great blocks of training this fall,” UW cross-country coach Scott Dahlberg said in a news release. “They both have consistently shown workouts that give good indication.
“The women have stepped up at the last two big meets, beating the teams we felt would be a big challenge, but possible. That’s a testament to their mentality, toughness and culture. All of the men have had great races individually, but we’ve yet to put all the pieces together on the same day. We know their best race is ahead of them and conference is the perfect time to make that happen.”
The conference recently released its pre-championship cross-country poll, which has the Cowboys and Cowgirls picked to finish in fifth place.
Heading into the race, there are six women’s teams in the top 35 of the latest USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll. Led by New Mexico as the No. 2 team in the country, Colorado State slots in at No. 20 with Air Force, Utah State, the Cowgirls and Boise State all receiving votes. On the men’s side, Air Force is the highest ranked squad at No. 5, followed by Utah State at No. 24 and Colorado State at No. 28.
“Both the women’s and men’s fields are very good with a top-five ranked team on both sides and many more either ranked or receiving votes. There’s always ranked teams in the conference, but the depth this year is going to make it a small margin in placing. Every point always matters, but even more so Friday. We’ll have to be in the right positions at the right times, and then compete.”
The event will be free and open to the public. Spectator parking also is free along 30th Street east of the Madrid Sports Complex. The Cowboy Joe Club is hosting a tailgate starting at 9 a.m. in the Clubhouse parking lot.
“Saying we are excited to host the championships is an understatement,” Dahlberg said. “And by we, not just the cross country/track staff and athletes, but also the athletic department, campus, community and people across the state. We feel so much support for the event and there are so many people who have helped make it something special. We’re grateful for that support and to be at a place that takes that kind of pride in what they do.”