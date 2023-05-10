LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming track and field teams are set for the Mountain West outdoor championships this week in Fresno, Calif.
The action begins with the hammer throw finals at 1 p.m. Thursday and ends with the 4x400 relay at 10:10 a.m. Saturday.
Thursday will see the Pokes compete in the finals for the hammer, javelin and the 10,000-meter race. UW will compete in the long jump, high jump, shot put, pole vault and the 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday.
Saturday will crown champions in the discus, triple jump, 4x100-meter relay, 1,500-meter race, 100/110-meter hurdles, 400-meter race, 100-meter race, 800-meter race, 400/440-meter hurdles, 200-meter race, 5,000-meter race and the 4x400-meter relay.
UW student-athletes in the top 10 of the conference going into the MW championship include:
Women
Katelyn Mitchem ranks second in both the 1,500-meter and steeplechase as well as seventh in the 5,000-meter
Sadie McMullen ranks second in the long jump
Aumni Ashby ranks sixth in the triple jump
Gabby Drube ranks sixth in the 400-meter hurdles
Cosette Stellern ranks eighth in the discus
Men
Cameron Burkett has maintained the top spot in the MW for shot put since his first outdoor meet of the season, where the freshman threw 59-11
Kareem Mersal, Remar Pitter and Hunter Brown rank third, fourth and fifth respectively in the long jump
Jaheim Ferguson ranks fourth in the 440-meter hurdles and ninth in the 110-meter hurdles
Carson Kaminski and Caige McComb rank eighth and ninth in the 440-meter hurdles
Jefferson Danso and Kaliff Guevara rank fourth and sixth in the triple jump
Jacob White owns the fifth spot in the 5,000-meter
Tarqiue George ranks fifth in the discus
Ryker Holtzen and Seth Bruxvoort come in at sixth and seventh in the steeplechase
Samuel Schneider and Pete Mead rank sixth and eighth in the high jump
Jaymison Cox owns the eighth spot in the 400-meter
The top 48 in each event from both the East and West regions after the conference championships will qualify for the NCAA track and field regionals.
Burkett, Mersal, Holtzen, Bruxvoort and Ferguson are all in the top 48 for the Cowboys going into the MW championships while Mitchem and Drube are currently in the cut for the Cowgirls.