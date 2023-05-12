Wyoming logo-yellow

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s rugby club team will compete in the College Rugby Association of America Sevens National Championships this weekend in Dallas, Texas.

The Cowgirls are representing the Rocky Mountain Conference at the event, which features top Division I and II teams from across the nation. Air Force Academy (DI), Colorado Mesa (DII) and University of Denver (DII) will also represent the RMC.


