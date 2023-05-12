LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s rugby club team will compete in the College Rugby Association of America Sevens National Championships this weekend in Dallas, Texas.
The Cowgirls are representing the Rocky Mountain Conference at the event, which features top Division I and II teams from across the nation. Air Force Academy (DI), Colorado Mesa (DII) and University of Denver (DII) will also represent the RMC.
“These athletes have worked hard for this honor,” UW coach John Pope said. “We’re pleased to see them receive it, and we’re looking forward to seeing them play Wyoming rugby on a national stage again.”
The team will be honored during a halftime ceremony during the a Major League Rugby Dallas Jackals’ game against the Utah Warriors on Saturday evening.
UW was promoted to Division I in 2018 and finished 2019 at No. 6 in the country before COVID-19 shutdowns disrupted the program. The team competes in the RMC against Colorado State University, University of Colorado, University of New Mexico, Montana State University, Utah Valley University, Utah State University, University of Utah and Air Force Academy.
Founded in 1991, UW’s women’s rugby club Division I team provides a strong community to its members. With a focus on safety, scholarship and team culture, UW has built a platform for long-term program success.
The team has had extensive success at the national level, reaching Elite 8 and Sweet 16 levels in prior years and placing multiple players on the All-American and USA Eagles national teams.
The club is fundraising to offset travel and other expenses. Donors can contribute through the UW's website.
Members of the team competing this weekend are: Shaylee Messersmith (Alliance, Neb.), Natalie Hlatki (Calhan, Colo.), Julia Burrows (Casper), Megan Green (Gillette), Shelbee McFadden (Green River), Natalie Christofferson (Pine Bluffs), Kelsey Crockett (Rock Springs), Yesenia Vicencio-Delgadillo (Rock Springs), Adrianna Fedderke (Sesser, Ill.), Madeline Lehman (Vacaville, Calif.), Emilie Brookshire (Ventura, Calif.) and Kimberly Quincy (Wasilla, Alaska).