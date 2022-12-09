wte-20221209-spts-CollinDavis.jpg

University of Wyoming freshman Collin Davis recently set the United States deaf record in the 200-yard individual medley. Courtesy/UW

 Courtesy/UW

LARAMIE – On the surface, Collin Davis is a typical student-athlete with too many hobbies and not enough time.

The Durham, North Carolina, native is a freshman on the University of Wyoming men’s swimming and diving team. He’s a dual-major student, with emphases on computer science and computer engineering because of his passion for working with technology.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus