Cowboys football-CSU-celebration 2

The University of Wyoming football team celebrates its Border War win by grabbing the Bronze Boot trophy after beating Colorado State on Nov. 6, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium.

 WyoSports file

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming football fans will be treated to plenty of home games this fall at War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys released their schedule for the upcoming season Thursday afternoon. The slate includes seven homes games, including four in the month of September.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus