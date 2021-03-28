LARAMIE — University of Wyoming sophomore guard Kwane Marble II announced on social media Sunday afternoon that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-6 guard from Denver, Colorado started 24 games in his two years with the Cowboys, averaging 8.8 points per game.
As a freshman in 2019-20, Marble saved his best basketball for last, averaging just under 20 points over three Mountain West Tournament games en route to a spot on the all-tournament team. After averaging just two points per game in the first 11 games of his career, Marble averaged 12.5 over the final 16 games of the season, including 11 double-digit scoring performances.
He was expected to take a leap during his sophomore campaign but battled inconsistency throughout the season and missed time early due to COVID-19 protocols. He had 10 double-digit scoring performances last season but played just 10 minutes in the Cowboys’ final game, a Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal loss against San Diego State.
Late in the season, Marble told WyoSports that he had several "heart-to-heart" talks with UW coach Jeff Linder about his on-court demeanor and about doing the little things better, talks that Marble said were greatly beneficial.
Marble was one of the four returning players Linder "recruited" to stay following the departure of former head coach Allen Edwards.
"Sometimes, it looks like I don’t want to be there, and I need to fix that," Marble said. “I look at it as a blessing. (Linder's) helping me. He cares.”
The highlight of Marble's season came on Feb. 19 against New Mexico, when Marble scored eight points in the game’s final 3 minutes, 36 seconds to lead UW past the Lobos 79-67. The Cowboys led by as many as 27 points earlier in the game but were up just two before Marble closed the door on New Mexico’s comeback attempt.
“(Marble is) figuring out how hard you have to work every day in order to be a good player in this league, to be consistent,” Linder said following the game. “He’s come such a long way. I’m really proud.
“His mentality has really changed. ... He’s not looking for the shortcut. He’s not listening to outside noise.”
The Cowboys (14-11 overall, 5-9 Mountain West in 2020-21) are loaded at the guard position, with redshirt junior Hunter Maldonado and Mountain West Freshman of the Year Marcus Williams returning in 2021-22. The Cowboys also return sophomore Kenny Foster, junior Drake Jeffries and freshman Xavier DuSell. UW will also add University of Utah transfer Brendan Wenzel, who joined the team midseason, into the mix.
DuSell came on strong late in the season for UW, averaging 13 points per game over the final 13 contests of the season. He shot a scorching 46.3% from 3-point range over that stretch and scored a career-high 21 points in the quarterfinal loss to the Aztecs.