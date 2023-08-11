20211107-spts-uwfootball-rg-05.JPG

University of Wyoming running back Dawaiian McNeely, right, carries the ball during the Cowboys’ 31-17 Border War victory over Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle File

University of Wyoming running back Dawaiian McNeely, who was the projected starter for the Cowboys, will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL during practice Wednesday, coach Craig Bohl said Friday morning.

McNeely left Wednesday's practice with the injury and was immediately ordered an MRI. The test revealed the torn ACL, ending his season before it even began.


