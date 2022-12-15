LARAMIE — University of Wyoming swimmer Jack O’Neil has competed in many Paralympic National Championships throughout the years. However, last year’s competition felt different.
A year ago, O’Neil, for the first time in his career, swam at the distinguished meet as a collegiate swimmer. He did so donning a white cap with the steamboat logo proudly displayed on the side.
“One of the coolest things was wearing the white cap,” O’Neil said in a UW news release. “It’s something the team values a lot. It represents the team, there’s no name. You’re racing for the team. Even though I was the only one at the meet, it carries a lot of the weight with steamboat on the cap. I definitely think I raced better knowing I was representing the university.”
O’Neil is set to represent the Cowboys again at the 2022 Paralympic National Championships. The meet stretches from Friday through Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
O’Neil – who’s in his second year at Wyoming – competes with one leg. The sophomore was born with a left leg that was significantly shorter than his right and grew at a much slower rate.
O’Neil has been an asset on the team in the two years he’s been in Laramie. He’s a leader in the weight room and on the pool deck through what he says and how he works.
O’Neil also is an improving young student-athlete. He arrived on the High Plains as a mid-distance freestyler and has developed into a sprinter.
That shift means O’Neil will compete in different events at this year’s national championships. He’s slated to swim the 100-yard backstroke, the 100 butterfly and the 50 freestyle.
Similar to last year, UW coach Dave Denniston will accompany O’Neil. And it means the world to him.
“I love having Dave there,” O’Neil said. “He’s obviously a great coach, and I swim so much better when he’s on deck. To have him there guiding me through the motions of the meet is great, especially as I get to this point in my career and my swims are stressful and hold a lot more weight.”
O’Neil and the rest of the Wyoming swimming and diving team is back in action Jan. 7 for a home meet against Denver.