LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team will have representation at the 2023 CONCACAF women’s U-20 competition, with incoming freshman Amayah Singleton set to suit up for Panama.

“The CONCACAF tournament is a big deal, and it’s exciting to have one of our own representing the Cowgirls in that capacity,” UW head coach Colleen Corbin said. “We are proud of her, and it’s exciting she gets to represent her heritage. It will be a really good test for her leading into coming here this summer and getting ready for the fall season.”


