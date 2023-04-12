LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team will have representation at the 2023 CONCACAF women’s U-20 competition, with incoming freshman Amayah Singleton set to suit up for Panama.
“The CONCACAF tournament is a big deal, and it’s exciting to have one of our own representing the Cowgirls in that capacity,” UW head coach Colleen Corbin said. “We are proud of her, and it’s exciting she gets to represent her heritage. It will be a really good test for her leading into coming here this summer and getting ready for the fall season.”
The tournament commences Thursday with group play, which concludes April 23. The 32-team field will be divided up into six groups — two groups of six teams and four groups of five teams.
Panama is in group B with Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Curacao, Sint Martin and the Bahamas. The group begins play Friday at Rignaal Jean Francisca Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao.
The championship round features the winners of each group and the top-two ranked CONCACAF nations — United States and Mexico. The knockout round takes place May 24 — June 3 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and the top three advance to next year’s Women’s U-20 World Cup.
