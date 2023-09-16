wte-20230916-spts-HarrisonWaylee01

University of Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Wyoming football team had more than a solid chance to take down the No. 4-ranked team in the country on its home turf.

The Cowboys were tied 10-10 with Texas going into the fourth quarter in Austin on Saturday, but the Longhorns were able to put UW away in the final 15 minutes of the game for a 31-10 victory.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus