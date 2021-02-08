LARAMIE — University of Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen has been named the head coach at Montana State, the Bobcats announced Monday afternoon. FootballScoop initially reported the move, as did Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman. A source confirmed the move with WyoSports prior to the official announcement.
Vigen has served as UW’s offensive coordinator for all seven years of head coach Craig Bohl’s tenure. Vigen was Bohl’s offensive coordinator at North Dakota State from 2009-13 and joined Bohl’s staff when he made the move to Laramie.
The Cowboys’ offenses were a mixed bag under Vigen, who played tight end at North Dakota State. UW has finished in the top-25 scoring offenses once in seven seasons, in 2016 when the Josh Allen-led Cowboys averaged just under 36 points per game. In six other seasons, however, UW has averaged just 22.4 points per game.
Vigen’s offenses have historically relied heavily on the running game, particularly in recent seasons. UW has finished 23rd and 14th in rushing yards per game, respectively, in each of the last two seasons. The Cowboys have ranked in the top-40 of rushing offenses nationally in four of Vigen’s seven seasons.
Vigen was widely lauded as helping find and develop Allen, now the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and the runner-up in the most recent NFL MVP voting. Aside from the two years Allen started, however, UW’s passing attack has largely struggled, though some of that can be attributed to inexperienced quarterback play.
UW has finished 100th or lower in passing yards per game four times, including in each of the last three seasons. The Cowboys ranked 95th or lower in completion percentage each of the last five seasons, including the last three 125th or lower. Cowboy quarterbacks also completed less than 50% of their passes in each of the last three seasons.