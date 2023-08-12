LARAMIE — Wyatt Wieland’s name has come up constantly in discussions with the other wide receivers at the University of Wyoming.
Going into his sixth year in Laramie, the 6-foot-1 receiver has embraced a leadership role in the position room. Wieland knows the importance of this season in terms of leaving his mark on UW’s football program.
“I definitely take that upon myself,” Wieland said about being a leader. “With the experience that I have, I feel like it’s my time to step up.
“Our pass game struggled last year, and people blamed the quarterback or the offensive line, but it starts with us. It starts with me stepping up and improving in any way I can to help this team. That’s definitely something we, as receivers, know is on our shoulders.”
UW was Wieland’s only Division I offer out of high school. He started as a walk-on, working his way up before eventually earning a scholarship after his freshman season.
Wieland had 23 catches for 299 yards and one touchdown a year ago, while also playing a key role on special teams. Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season at UW’s head coach, has leaned on Wieland’s experience to help guide the younger receivers during fall camp.
“He’s been really valuable,” Bohl said. “He continues to grow and mature. He’s a sixth-year guy, and he’s one of our faster players. He’s very, very competent.”
After UW’s 7-6 season came to an end at the Arizona Bowl last winter, Wieland had to do some self-reflecting. He faced a major decision in terms of whether he wanted to return to the Cowboys for his final season of eligibility.
His eventual decision to return started with dedicating the offseason to bulking up in the weight room in order to come back in the best shape of his life.
“It was a major goal for me,” Wieland said about putting on some weight. “It was something coach (Eric Donoval), our strength coach, and I talked about. I knew if I was going to come back here, it wasn’t going to be something we half-assed. We were going to put all our time and effort into it. I have one more year here, I’m not here to bulls--t.
“Coach Bohl was talking to me and (tight end Treyton Welch), and he said, ‘When you get to 22 or 23 years old, it’s just simply harder to make gains compared to when you’re 18.’ I really had to focus all of my energy into that.”
A big bonus for Wieland returning for his sixth season was the return of starting quarterback Andrew Peasley. The pair have developed a strong chemistry over the past year and a half, and that’s only grown stronger through the first two weeks of fall camp.
“Peasley had only been here for a few months going into spring ball last year. We didn’t really know what to expect,” Wieland said. “Now we do. I think that’s a huge factor for us, already having a year of chemistry that we can really build on.”
Peasley transferred to UW after spending his first four seasons at Utah State. His relationship with Wieland has bled into a strong bond off the field, as well.
“We’ve really had a great friendship,” Wieland said. “It’s not just on the field. It’s not just something where we see each other at the facilities. We hang out on weekends.
“It’s not always football. It’s about getting to know each other at a personal level. That’s going to help translate to the field in the fall.”
Incoming transfers Ayir Asante (Holy Cross) and Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt) have joined Wieland as vocal leaders in the room. Jaylen Sargent, who’s going into his third season at UW, has enjoyed the leadership from Wieland and other older receivers like Will Pelissier and Ryan Marquez.
“Since I first got here my freshman year, they’ve always been helping me with the playbook,” Sargent said. “They’re all really solid players, and watching what they can do on the field just makes me think that they’re these really good players that everybody should look up to.
“If they have something to say, these younger players should be listening to what they have to say, because they’ve been through the fire.”
Shouldering some of the blame for last year’s passing struggles was only the first step for Wieland this offseason. The last few weeks of fall camp is all about Wieland preparing to lead one of UW’s most athletic groups on the team.
Going into his final season, Wieland wants nothing more than to see that leadership translate to wins this fall.
“I think it’s imperative that we take that next step,” Wieland said. “Every year I’ve been here, we’ve been a six-, seven- or maybe an eight-win team. That’s cool, going above .500, but our aspirations are way higher than that.
“We were a few plays away last year from winning nine games, and we won seven. Realizing how close we are, but we’re not there. So, realizing every day in practice, we need to get that extra 1% or 2% better, because that can easily translate to a few more wins.”
