LARAMIE — Wyatt Wieland’s name has come up constantly in discussions with the other wide receivers at the University of Wyoming.

Going into his sixth year in Laramie, the 6-foot-1 receiver has embraced a leadership role in the position room. Wieland knows the importance of this season in terms of leaving his mark on UW’s football program.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus