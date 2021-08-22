LARAMIE – University of Wyoming running backs coach Gordie Haug describes Xazavian Valladay as a “Swiss Army Knife,” while sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers jokes that Trey Smith “leads the country in experience.”
Together, the two combine to form the most productive one-two rushing punch in the Mountain West – and perhaps one of the most lethal in college football.
Valladay, the leading rusher in the MW for each of the past two seasons, is on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in college football. He’s ranked in the top-20 in the country in rushing yards per game the last two years, and enters his 2021 campaign just 752 yards back of the No. 2 spot on UW’s all-time rushing list.
Smith, meanwhile, finished as the No. 7 rusher in the conference last season as the Cowboys’ No. 2 back. He’s entering his seventh season at the college level, and is one of UW’s unquestioned offensive leaders.
Each brings their own unique skill set to the table. Haug, however, says it’s an intangible trait that makes the duo so exceptional.
“The unselfishness between those two is pretty special,” he said.
Valladay and Smith combined to rush for nine touchdowns in six games last year, while averaging 191.3 yards on the ground. Given their game-breaking ability and physicality to run through defenders, redshirt freshman tight end Parker Christensen says it’s a blast to clear the way for these two.
“It’s awesome being able to block for these dudes,” Christensen said. “They’re unbelievable in their ability to run and break tackles, so obviously it makes my job a lot easier. They’re both just great dudes and great athletes.”
In a typical game, Valladay will get the first carries, before Smith steps in and presents weary defenses with a second starting-caliber back to contend with. The Louisville transfer says the communication between him and Valladay is part of what makes them so dangerous together.
“When he starts the game off, I’m just confident,” Smith said. “I know he’s going to find a spot, and when he comes back over we talk about it. Then I get over and pound one, and he can bust one open – or vice versa.”
For Valladay, his favorite part of playing with Smith is the knowledge and experience his counterpart brings to the table.
“It’s his knowledge,” Valladay said. “He has more college football experience than me, with him transferring schools and being a graduate. He has a lot of experience running the ball, and we share a lot of intellect with each other.”
As dominant as this duo has been, UW coach Craig Bohl says credit is due for running backs coach Gordie Haug as well.
Haug became the leader of the running back room in 2018, with the Cowboys coming off a season in which they finished last in the MW and 117th in the country with just 108.8 rushing yards per game. His presence helped spark a turnaround in this department, with the Pokes nearly doubling their average in Haug’s first season, before ranking in the top 25 in the country each of the past two years.
Prior to arriving in Laramie, Haug worked for Bohl in the same position at North Dakota State, where he had two players rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.
“He has a great deal of experience with a lot of the plays we’ve run through the years, so (with) his library, when he says something, there’s a great deal of credibility to the players,” Bohl said. “The last several years we’ve been a run-first football team, but we’ve had the leading rusher in the conference, so you need to give Gordie a lot of credit.”
Valladay and Smith will have to know more than just their roles at the running back spot as they head into their first season under new offensive coordinator Tim Polasek.
The Pokes’ traditional power run emphasis isn’t going anywhere. However, some new wrinkles have been incorporated, with the goal of exploiting defenses – both horizontally and vertically – at the forefront.
“Everybody just expects us to line up in the I-formation and just pound it,” Smith said. This year, we’re going to be in some different formations, and just work to attack the defense’s weaknesses.”
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.