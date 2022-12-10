LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s roster was loaded going into the season, leading to plenty of preseason hype and expectations before the Cowboys had even taken a jump shot.
UW was picked to finish second in Mountain West during the preseason polls, and had two returning starters selected to the preseason all-conference team, including guard Hunter Maldonado and forward Graham Ike. To go along with his all-conference nod, Ike was named the MW preseason player of the year after averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds a season ago.
All the hype and preseason accolades came crashing down when the school announced Ike would miss an extended period of time with a lower right leg injury just two days before the Cowboys’ first game. The news left the team without its leading scorer and rebounder, but, more importantly, it created a void of energy on the floor that simply can’t be replicated or replaced.
Maldonado, who’s in his sixth season playing for the Cowboys, has taken it upon himself to help fill the void created by Ike’s absence. While he’s been a leader for several years now, this season, his leadership role has grown exponentially while the team awaits Ike’s return.
Maldonado hasn’t been alone in taking on a bigger leadership role. Forward Hunter Thompson, another sixth-year player, has assisted Maldonado in picking up the pieces of not having the MW preseason player of the year on the floor.
“Between me and (Hunter) Thompson, I think we’ve taken it pretty heavily,” Maldonado said. “We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to still produce and get the results we’ve been looking for. Obviously, we haven’t been doing a good job of that.”
On top of missing Ike for what will likely be the first two months of the season, the Cowboys have endured a handful of injuries to other key players, including guards Noah Reynolds, Brendan Wenzel and Maldonado. The brutal combination of injuries and inconsistent play on both sides of the floor have led to a 4-5 start to the season.
“Everything changed when we heard that Graham was out,” Maldonado said. “He was a big part of our offense, obviously, and he covered up some big holes defensively. At the end of the day, we have to be able to adapt to that in the locker room, and we have to find a way to do it quicker here as the season is continuing on.”
Maldonado was playing his best basketball of the season during the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands last month, but suffered a head injury against Boston College and missed the rest of the tournament. The veteran guard’s concussion also kept him out of a neutral-site game against Santa Clara in Salt Lake City, a game the Cowboys lost 89-85 in overtime.
“It was obviously tough not to be able to be there in person to cheer them on,” Maldonado said. “I think a lot of guys got good experience out there, and hopefully it’ll make us stronger in the end.”
Before the head injury, Maldonado had back-to-back 20-point games, including 28 in a 78-71 win over Howard. On the season, Maldonado is averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.3 minutes per game.
It’d be easy to hang his head on the Cowboys’ disappointing start to his final season in Laramie. Instead, Maldonado, in true leadership form, has tried to keep tabs on the positives while doing everything he can to help the team win until Ike returns.
“It gets a lot of guys some really good experience by just throwing them in the fire and seeing what they can do,” Maldonado said. “Our lineup has been changed up almost every single game, so once we finally find the right pieces and find the right consistency, we’ll be fine.”
On top of the concussion, Maldonado has also been dealing with a lingering left shoulder injury this season. Nothing he’s experienced this season has compared to the back injury that ended his sophomore season shortly after it started.
Ethan Anderson, who transferred to UW this year after three seasons at USC, noticed Maldonado’s abilities the first time he stepped in the gym with his new teammate this summer.
“I instantly noticed his IQ,” Anderson said. “That was the first thing I noticed because, as a point guard, I like to think I have a high IQ, as well. I instantly recognize guys who are the same way as me, so that was something that I was really excited about.”
Anderson was impressed with Maldonado’s performance in the Paradise Jam before his concussion. Maldonado will have plenty more opportunities to show his leadership skills on the court with Ike not expected to return to the lineup until January at the earliest.
“As the games have gone on, I’ve seen him be able to just absolutely take over,” Anderson said. “I mentioned not ever taking a play off, but Maldo is the definition of that. I’m really grateful to play with him.
“I told him that he’s as good as any player I’ve ever played with, and I’ve played with some guys that are really, really good. I’m glad to be able to help him out there, and I think the more we get to know each other, the more dangerous we’ll become together.”
Linder knows there’s no replacing the energy Ike brings to the floor every single night, but having veteran guys like Maldonado and Thompson has been one bright spot in an otherwise gloomy first nine of games of the season.
“Those two guys have been here forever,” Linder said. “They know what it takes to win at this level. ... I never have to worry about them. I don’t have to worry about walking down the floor and worrying about them providing or bringing the effort that’s required to win games. That’s what they bring to the program.”
The Cowboys snapped a four-game losing streak with a 91-76 home win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday. UW has three nonconference games left before starting MW play against Fresno State on Dec. 28.
“At the end of the day, what you want to do is go out there and win,” Maldonado said. “For us, we have to keep building so we can take some momentum into conference play. ... We gotta remember that we’re doing this for each other and, obviously, of course, the state of Wyoming.”
The Cowboys will host Louisiana Tech (6-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.