Stats don’t tell the full story for how valuable Treyton Welch is to the University of Wyoming’s offense.

Welch, who’s going into his fifth and final season at UW, is the clear leader in the Cowboys’ tight end room. He’s been a staple for the past four years, and his leadership has rubbed off on the younger tight ends behind him.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics.

