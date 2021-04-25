LARAMIE – When you’ve taken the sort of beating that Xazavian Valladay has in his University of Wyoming career, you become well-acquainted with the cold tub and the rest of the intricacies a training room contains.
The Cowboys’ lead running back each of the last two seasons, Valladay is well on his way to rewriting UW’s record books. The redshirt junior led the Mountain West with 1,265 rushing yards in 2019 and was a first team all-conference selection following 2020’s COVID-19 shortened season. With another season of expected greatness, Valladay will likely end up second on UW’s all-time rushing list behind Brian Hill.
But Valladay will be the first to admit that production takes its toll.
Last season, Valladay missed 1½ games with a knee injury. In 2019, he was banged up to the point he could barely practice at times during the season.
Depending on the extent of his injuries, Valladay said he spends anywhere between one and two hours in the training room every day during the season. If it’s a serious injury? Make that up to five hours in the doctor’s office.
You’ll still have to drag him off the field kicking and screaming, though.
“If it didn’t kill me, it only made me stronger,” Valladay said with a laugh. “You have to tell me no … I’m not letting that happen.”
Among Valladay’s lofty goals for the 2021 season is a rather simple one: staying healthy. To do that, he’s put on a bit of weight and is focusing on taking care of his legs. Last season, Valladay was listed at 196 pounds. He is up to about 200 pounds now, he said, and hopes to be at 205 before the season starts.
Director of sports performance for football Eric Donoval said there isn’t necessarily a numerical goal for Valladay to hit weight-wise. It’s instead based more on functionality, on keeping what makes the star running back so special in terms of speed and elusiveness, while simultaneously building up what Donoval refers to as “body armor.”
In the last few months, Valladay has put in the work to gain that armor.
“(It’s) not even close. And we do some before and after pictures … he’s made huge strides,” Donoval said. “He looks different.”
Building muscle mass is crucial for a player like Valladay, who is expected to take blow after blow from defenders and keep picking himself back up. The more mass you can add, the better you can absorb those hits, Donoval said. It’s like adding an extra layer of protection, a thick winter coat to fight off a nasty snowstorm.
But it’s also about building up muscle the right way, and focusing on the groups that will benefit Valladay the most without compromising his elite burst. The goal isn’t to make him a body builder, Donoval said.
“It’s like putting a bigger engine in the car. X is such a phenomenal athlete … He’s such a naturally explosive and twitchy athlete,” Donoval said. “Any time you can add body mass, it’s going to increase your performance, but it’s going to increase your durability.”
For Valladay, that means a heavy focus on his legs, which he affectionately refers to as his “moneymakers.” Valladay spends a good five to 10 minutes per day stretching, he said, and then gets into the meat of whatever his workout might be.
There are the obvious things for Valladay to work on: his glutes, his quadriceps, his hamstrings, etc. But he also focuses on things like hip and ankle mobility, a crucial skillset for a back whose game depends on being able to cut on a dime and change direction. That requires increasing the range of motion in his ankles so he can make those moves while maintaining his balance and overall base.
“Base” is another key in building Valladay up. A running back needs to be balanced through his legs in order to best battle through contact. To do that, there are typical lifts like back squats and other Olympic lifts.
But there are also things like pause squats, an exercise where one stops at the bottom of a full squat to feel the burn. Donoval likes to think of the legs as a rubber band: you stretch the legs all the way out to the bottom of the squat, and by holding it, rather than immediately finishing, it gets rid of the kinetic energy, or momentum, in the lift. It does not snap back into place like a rubber band would when immediately released. It forces you to start the lift over from the very bottom, as there is no momentum from the first part of the exercise.
These types of lifts build muscle mass quickly, Donoval said, and also increase power.
“The legs feed the wolf,” Donoval said. “Having a massive back squat is great, but the time constraints with which he has to make moves, the power is important.”
There is also a nutritional aspect to increasing mass, as you can’t put the wrong things into your body and expect to see results. Because Valladay is naturally lean, he requires a lot of calories in order to put on weight. Donoval and staff classify players based on how easily they gain mass; Valladay is in the “heavy gainer” group, meaning he requires the most nutritional supplementation.
What does that look like, exactly? It’s six 1,400-calorie shakes per week, Monday through Saturday. It consists of pre-made protein shakes, four scoops of additional protein powder and peanut butter; a single drink is so big it actually takes up two cups.
Shakes are left in a refrigerator for players to take on their own accord. Donoval has never seen a shake made for Valladay remain longer than it was supposed to. He takes all six like clockwork and never complains. He is also in the weight room when he doesn’t have to be during the offseason.
“When it comes to living his life like a professional, that’s X,” Donoval said. “He’s really done everything the right way.”
Valladay considers himself “a gamer,” someone his peers can count on when things are toughest. He wants you to lean on him, on and off the field, even if he isn’t at 100%.
“I always wanted to have a major impact, be one of those guys that you can count on. I always pictured that, because that’s how I carry myself,” Valladay said. “Certain situations, when I’m able to make the big play, I’m always going to try to be able to make it, no matter what the cost is.”
Valladay has also set lofty statistical goals for himself this season. Earlier in the spring, Valladay told WyoSports he wants to rush for 1,500 yards in 2021. Last week, he added another total: 450 receiving yards. For reference, over three seasons, Valladay has 351 career receiving yards.
But that’s Valladay: there’s always something to get better at. And first-year UW offensive coordinator Tim Polasek is starting to realize just how much of a weapon No. 6 can be.
“I’m starting to view him as a threat,” Polasek said. “I don’t feel comfortable tying yards or touchdowns to his pass game, but we could most certainly get into targeting (a certain) number of balls in a game. I would start by maybe saying two or three per game, and then you see where that goes.”
Knowing Valladay, there’s probably another goal he’s shooting for somewhere deep down. It might be statistical, or it’s possibly weight room related. It might be deeply personal.
But you don’t get as good as Valladay is by not pursuing excellence each and every day.
“Anything that is going to make him better and make this team better, X will do,” Donoval said. “We never have to push him to work hard. He’s a pretty intrinsically motivated guy.”