LARAMIE — There’s no big secret to playing defense the way the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team does. It’s all the typical cliches, wrapped into one simple package: the blood, the sweat, the tears and, above all, the heart.
And that heart had no bigger display than on Tuesday night in Las Vegas during the Mountain West Tournament semifinals against mighty Boise State, winner of the last four conference tournaments.
The seventh-seeded Cowgirls clamped down on the sixth-seeded Broncos from the moment the ball tipped off, holding Boise State to just four points in the first quarter and without a 3-point field goal make the entire game.
Despite playing the third game in three days following a nearly three week layoff, UW scrapped for every loose ball, contested every Bronco shot and made life flat out miserable for Boise State Tuesday night, holding the normally potent Broncos to just 28% shooting from the field.
Behind that historic defense and a team-high 15 points from senior forward Dagny Davidsdottir, the Cowgirls surged past Boise State 53-38 and into the tournament finals for just the second time in program history.
The Cowgirls, winners of five games in a row, will face No. 4 seed Fresno State in the tournament final tonight at 9 p.m. The teams split two regular season meetings.
A night after knocking off two-seeded UNLV, the UW (13-9) held a Boise State team averaging nearly 71 points per game to its lowest scoring output of the season.
So much for being tired.
“Honestly, there’s nothing special to it. We play together, we play with heart,” Davidsdottir, a first-year transfer from Niagara University, said. “It’s all about playing hard. It's not about making fancy plays like a lot of players think it is. It's honestly just about playing together.”
Boise State (14-9) has long been the Mountain West’s gold standard, having won five of the last six conference tournaments. Often on the wrong end of those games were the Cowgirls, who had been knocked out of the tournament by the Broncos in each of the two previous seasons.
Second-year head coach Gerald Mattinson, who spent the previous 16 seasons as an assistant on the Cowgirls’ coaching staff, is aware just how big beating Boise State is. There might just be seven returning players from last season’s team that fell in the semifinals to the Broncos, but there was certainly an understanding in the gravity of the moment.
“You have to understand. Believe me, I know how many times Boise State’s knocked us out of the tournament. I’ll be quite honest with you, it seems like every year over the last 10, but I know it hasn’t been,” Mattinson said with a laugh. “They need to be excited.
“And now, like I told them, I said unfortunately, the task is on you guys … you have to be happy, you have to talk about it, you have to celebrate it for a while. But now you need to go back, get yourself showered, get (the trainer) to get you rehabbed and everything that we need to do and get ready to go.”
The first quarter of Tuesday’s game was historic for mostly the wrong reasons, as the teams combined to score just 11 points, the fewest in a quarter in tournament history.
With her team down 11 in the second quarter, Boise State’s Alexis Mark took matters into her own hands, outscoring UW 8-3 the remainder of the period to get the Broncos back in the thick of things. A big 3-pointer from junior guard Quinn Weidemann before the buzzer stopped a UW scoring drought of more than four minutes and gave the Cowgirls an 18-12 lead at halftime.
The Broncos once again cut into Wyoming’s lead and trimmed the deficit down to four less than two minutes into the third quarter. Weidemann and Davidsdottir proceeded to go on a 7-0 run of their own, capped off by another backbreaking 3-pointer from Weidemann.
The Cowgirls finished the third quarter on a 9-0 run and were 11-of-16 shooting in the period. On a night when UW wasn’t exactly setting the world on fire itself, finishing just 37% from the field in the game, the Pokes made big buckets when they needed to.
There is supreme confidence that, if the defense holds up its end of the bargain, the offense will always find a way.
“Sometimes, we don't score two or three possessions in a row, but usually we are getting stops,” Davidsdottir said. “That's just something we have to play through. And we just have to keep going … We're running the floor, and we weren't always getting our first option, but we're getting a lot of great looks.
“Quinn steps up, hits a 3, and … you're kind of like back on track from that point forward.”
Junior guard Tommi Olson tied a program tournament record with nine steals in the win. Weidemann joined Davidsdottir in double-digit scoring with 10 points.
The Cowgirls have faced their share of adversity this season, having lost nearly half of their scoring from last year, seeing games get canceled, having a nearly three week layoff at the season and losing tightly contested matchups that could have easily broken their way with a few bounces.
But those moments of hardship have brought the Cowgirls to the precipice of history, and now that the ultimate prize is sitting right in front of them, it’s hard not to think that it could finally be their year.
There was visible excitement from UW on the floor after the game, with players hugging and embracing. That happiness made its way into the locker room, too, Davidsdottir said. It's ok to celebrate.
There is also, however, a feeling that this isn't the end of the Cowgirls' climb, and that there's no reason to be think they can't do it again.
“We’re all very confident … A lot of games this year were really close,” Davidsdottir said. “I don’t see why we can’t play Fresno like we played tonight. (We) just have to stick with the game plan, do what works, do what we do best and you know, play our defense. And I think we're going to win.”
Mattinson isn’t sure what Wednesday night’s final with Fresno State holds. He knows that playing four games in four days is going to take its toll eventually. He laughed about the progression in his team’s COVID-19 testing in the last three days: the first day there was visible excitement, the second day they were a little less rowdy, and by Tuesday his players were laying on the floor trying to get naps.
But Mattinson can guarantee this: his Cowgirls are going to give it their all, win lose or draw.
“I don't know what the result of the game will be. We could get beat by 30, we could win by 30 or it could be a knockdown drag out. But what I know, and because it’s happened all year, I know these women will give everything they have to do the best that they can,” Mattinson said. “They will play until they're completely, 100% exhausted. And like I said, the win or loss will take care of itself. I'm just proud of the fact of what they've done. And I'm proud of the fact that they will show up and represent who they are and who we are.”
The championship game between the Cowgirls and Bulldogs will tip off at 9 p.m.