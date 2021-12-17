LARAMIE – Coming off its first loss of the season, the University of Wyoming found itself watching a bounce-back opportunity start to slip away last Saturday against Utah Valley.
After leading by as much as 13 points in the first half, the Cowboys went cold after halftime and allowed UVU to take a three-point lead. With the game hanging in the balance and time winding down, however, UW got a boost from an unexpected source.
The Pokes had fought back to take a six-point lead in the final five minutes, but back-to-back missed 3-point attempts gave the Wolverines the ball back with a chance to cut the deficit down to one possession. In stepped sophomore guard Brendan Wenzel, who took a charge and knocked down a 3 in a span of 30 seconds to help lift UW to a 74-62 victory.
“At the end of the day, it’s my job,” said Wenzel, who finished with 12 points and a game-high plus-minus of 20 points in 18 minutes off the bench. “I know what I have to go in and do. I need to go in and produce and do the things we need to do to keep our habits.
“Me being able to go in there and get offensive rebounds, take charges or hit shots, it’s my job, and that’s what I work on every day.”
With the Cowboys’ starting five accounting for more than 87% of their offense, Wenzel has emerged as a viable – and much-needed – asset off the bench.
As his teammates and head coach noted, however, it was far from certain that he would fill such a role when he joined the program earlier this year.
Wenzel, who transferred from Utah in January, arrived in Laramie at 220 pounds and lacking the physical conditioning necessary to contribute in UW coach Jeff Linder’s system. He’s dropped roughly 20 pounds since then, a transformation that’s been impossible to ignore.
“He’s gotten so much better,” senior guard Drake Jeffries said. “When he got here, he was fat, I won’t lie. … He was a big boy, but he’s really gotten his body right. He’s really got into the gym and worked out, and really bought into the program and (what it means to be) a Cowboy.
“It’s great having him come off the bench and provide those great minutes.”
Added Linder: “To be honest, he’s come a long, long ways. I’ve mentioned it to him numerous times, especially back in the spring. I would say, ‘You’re going to be the first guy that ends up in the transfer portal twice in the same semester.’ But he’s a guy that, having recruited him out of high school, (I knew) how talented he is, especially from an offensive standpoint, but that feel he has offensively you see on the defensive end.
“It hasn’t been easy – going to Utah, having to redshirt, and then they try to make you something you’re not in terms of trying to put a bunch of weight on him. He comes in here at 220 pounds and could barely move, so big credit to him for putting in the work.”
Wenzel credits men’s basketball sports performance coach Jimmy Edel, as well as increased court time, for helping get him in shape.
“Me and Jimmy did a lot of cardio, a lot of running out on the football field, and it’s also reps,” Wenzel said. “At Utah, I didn’t get many reps, so whenever I come here, I’m doing reps at practice and practicing all the time. It just builds up and takes all that away.”
Having recruited Wenzel out of high school, Linder knew what he was capable of on the offensive end of the floor. Defense, however, remained a question.
Like the rest of the Cowboys, Wenzel has elevated his game in this area. Wyoming, which ranked outside the top 300 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency last season, ranked 183rd in the category as of Thursday.
“I think I’ve gotten a lot better on defense,” Wenzel said. “Whenever I got here, it was a big part. It was mentioned every single day at practice. It’s just building those habits to focus on what you need to work on every day at practice.”
While Linder is quick to acknowledge the role Edel has played in Wenzel’s progression, he says the bulk of this growth boils down to the desire of the player.
Now, after some soul searching, Wenzel is starting to showcase the potential his coach always knew he had.
“He took the challenge,” Linder said. “My strength coach, who is as good as anyone in the country, did a good job of staying on him. But for him, he had to decide if he wanted to be at this level. I told him this level isn’t for everybody. The demands that come at this level, the sacrifices you have to make, you have to want to be here.
“I think he had to really look himself in the mirror, especially at the start of this semester, and figure out whether he wanted to do it. He said he wanted to do it, and slowly but surely, you’re starting to see when you put together days and do the right things and do the right habits, he’s a guy that can help us win games.”