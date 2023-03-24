LARAMIE — Going into this season, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team was set to return 85% of its scoring from the year before.

Going into next season, the Cowboys will lose 85% of their scoring, including seven of the team’s top eight scorers from this year’s 9-22 team. Those numbers don’t include star forward Graham Ike, who didn’t play a game this year after suffering a right foot injury during the preseason.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

