LARAMIE — Basketball has a funny way of bringing people together.

Nick Whitmore spent his early 20s as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of San Francisco more than a decade ago. He had a front-row seat to watch a young Jeff Linder develop as the top assistant coach for the Dons’ coaching staff.


Nick Whitmore

Newly hired University of Wyoming assistant coach Nick Whitmore coaches at New Hampton School in New Hampshire. 

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus