Basketball has a funny way of bringing people together.
Nick Whitmore spent his early 20s as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of San Francisco more than a decade ago. He had a front-row seat to watch a young Jeff Linder develop as the top assistant coach for the Dons’ coaching staff.
Whitmore’s and Linder’s careers pulled them in different directions after their short stint together in California. Linder took an assistant coaching job at Boise State, spending six seasons on Leon Rice’s staff before being hired as head coach at Northern Colorado.
Whitmore was hired as director of basketball operations at USF after Linder’s departure. After two more seasons with the Dons, Whitmore spent the past nine seasons as a head coach at the high school level in New Hampshire and North Carolina.
Linder, who was hired as the University of Wyoming’s head coach in 2020, was on a clear path to one day lead a Division I program. Whitmore saw it firsthand at USF, and he had no doubts Linder would make the most of it.
“I think that was pretty apparent early on,” Whitmore told WyoSports last week. “I think the way he sees the game and his understanding and his work ethic and his ability to relate to the players, I think even at that point, when he was at USF, you could see that coach was on the trajectory to become a Division I head coach, and sooner rather than later.”
Less than a month after Linder wrapped up his third season in Laramie, Whitmore applied to fill one of the two open assistant coaching positions with the Cowboys. A little over a decade after volunteering on the same staff as Linder at USF, Whitmore was hired to join Linder’s staff in March.
“I wasn’t really beating down doors to get into college,” Whitmore said. “It was something I did at the University of San Francisco. I almost kind of thought if the right situation came about, I would go back. Really, it was about being with coach Linder and being in the Mountain West and a school like Wyoming that really values basketball. That, to me, was really the big selling point.
“Mostly, though, it was coach Linder. The opportunity to coach with him and learn from him was a big one.”
Whitmore spent nine seasons as a head coach at the high school level. He coached 39 players that went on to play at the DI level, including one first-round pick in the NBA draft.
In his six seasons in New Hampton and three in Asheville, he recruited players from 11 different countries, according to UW. Thirty of his former players went on to play professional basketball.
“It wasn’t something where I needed to get a job immediately,” Whitmore said about transitioning back to coaching at the college level. “In some ways, it was a tough decision leaving that, but it was also an easy decision, too.
“I think, for me, I’ve been a head coach for 11 years. I got to a point where I was ready to learn from somebody else. I think in those 11 years, there was a certain way that I did things with how I operated. It’s been really fun to learn from other people, whether it’s the assistant coaches or (Linder), and give back to another program and help with my experience.”
For Whitmore, moving to Laramie to reconnect with Linder was a challenge he couldn’t justify passing up.
“I was ready for it after doing my own thing for 11 years,” Whitmore said. “In my opinion, (Linder) is one of the smartest coaches there is, hands down. Even in the three months that I’ve been here, I’ve learned a ton.
“We talk to our players about always getting better and challenging yourself, and it was kind of the same thing for me. I could have stayed and been comfortable in my past role, but I had the ability to challenge myself and live in a new place.”
Familiar territory
When he’s not coaching, Whitmore likes to think of himself as a local food connoisseur of sorts. When he touched down in Laramie to start work in March, it wasn’t his first time in town.
“When my wife and I moved from San Francisco to New Hampshire, we stopped in Laramie on our cross-country drive,” Whitmore said. “It was really cool. We went to Coal Creek (Coffee Company) and had lunch downtown. That was nine years ago now.”
Whitmore doesn’t remember his exact order from that first trip, but whatever it was, it was good enough to earn a return visit.
“We definitely had coffee, and I think we had sandwiches,” Whitmore said. “I’ve been back, and I had the quiche this time. I frequent all of the local establishments.
“In the two months I was here when my wife and son were (still in North Carolina), I think I went to basically every single restaurant or coffee shop in Laramie.”
His wife played a big role in Whitmore’s decision to come to Laramie. When Sundance Wicks left his assistant coaching role at UW to become the head coach at Green Bay in March, Whitmore decided to reach out to Linder to assess the situation.
“I knew Sundance for a long time, too,” Whitmore said. “He and his brother, Luke, worked together at USF. When he moved on, I reached out to (Linder), not necessarily thinking it would lead to anything.
“... My wife was great. She played college field hockey, so she kind of gets it. It was a big conversation, but in some ways, it was a no-brainer. She just said, ‘If this is something you want to do, let’s do it.’”
Moving forward
Joining a program coming off a 9-22 campaign didn’t intimidate Whitmore. The Cowboys had key injuries and three midseason departures derail a season that started with a projected second-place finish in the MW.
“It didn’t scare me,” Whitmore said. “If anything, I think it’s an exciting opportunity for us to come in and build. Obviously, you don’t want to have another year like that, so, it starts now, trying to right the ship and right this group and get them to where we want them to be.”
Linder was excited about adding Whitmore and fellow assistant coach Bryston Williams to his staff in March. Marc Rodgers left the program after the season and later joined the coaching staff at Grand Canyon.
“Two guys who I’ve known for a while,” Linder said about Whitmore and Williams in March. “For those guys to basically trust in me and what we’ve done and what my body of work has been, not just as a head coach, but as an assistant coach, and trusting, ‘Hey, even though you had a tough year this year, that doesn’t mean that moving forward that things aren’t in place.’
“Both of those guys left tremendous situations for the opportunity to come here. That speaks a lot about what the program is, and where we plan to go.”
The Cowboys lost nine players to the NCAA Transfer Portal after last season. UW has eight new players in Laramie for summer workouts, and Linder still has two open scholarships to fill, if he chooses to do so.
“There’s so much fluidity in college basketball and so much turnover with the portal that I think a lot of teams are going to be trying to find an identity,” Whitmore said. “For us, that’s going to be a big piece. (Linder) has done a really good job this summer making sure the guys are spending time together and doing team-building activities.
“We’re really trying to create a cohesive locker room where we’re a more together team than our opponents. That’s been a big point of emphasis for us.”
Regardless of roster turnover or last year’s standings, the Cowboys’ goal never changes. Winning the MW is the basic standard of measurement, and an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament is the only other alternative.
“Obviously, you start every season, and your goal is to be playing in March and get to the NCAA Tournament and win a Mountain West championship. I don’t think that changes from year to year,” Whitmore said. “With new players and new faces and new guys in the league, it’s going to be a learning curve.
“It’s not always going to be a smooth path, but it’s how you take the bumps and move on.”
With an abundance of experience recruiting international players during his head coaching days, Whitmore will look to carry that skill into his stint with UW. His ultimate goal for his time in Laramie is what brought him back to Linder in the first place, he said.
“I think, for me, it’s pretty simple,” Whitmore said. “I want to help our team win as many games as possible and help us be the best team we can possibly be. I want to help (Linder) do his job at the highest level.
“Having been a head coach and having assistant coaches who have helped me, I think the ability to help our team and help our program is the end goal. It’s not about me, but at the end of the day, it’s about helping (Linder) and our team be the best we can be.”
The Cowboys have roughly four months to prepare for a clean slate in November. While the preseason projections will undoubtedly put UW near the bottom of the conference, as fans saw last year, projections don’t show up in the final standings.
“We’re not going to win the Mountain West in June,” Whitmore said. “I think right now is about getting a little better every day. If you drop a penny in the jar, soon enough, you’ve got the jar filled up. That’s the whole idea.”