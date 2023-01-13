Cowboys basketball-Ike-Storey Gym

LARAMIE—It’s been 10 weeks since University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder gave a six-to-eight-week timetable for Graham Ike’s lower right leg injury.

Ike—the Mountain West preseason player of the year—averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds as a sophomore last season. He’s yet to see the floor this season after his injury was announced three days before the season-opener in November.


