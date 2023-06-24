Bryston Williams’ childhood dream was to coach in the NBA.
After a successful playing career at Missouri State University, Williams quickly rose through the ranks in the coaching landscape. He spent two seasons in the NBA G League before getting the call to join Dwayne Casey’s staff on the bench of the Detroit Pistons.
Just five years after graduating college, Williams was an assistant coach on a team that featured Derrick Rose, Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond. His daily routine included training NBA talent in practice while also absorbing as much information as he could from the other coaches around him.
“He was a big mentor,” Williams said about Casey. “He was coming off winning coach of the year. For me, it was just about learning and surrounding myself with guys that I thought could help me and push me and take something from each coach.
“He’s a big relationship guy. He’s a great coach, but a really big relationship guy. That’s what he gave me.”
Williams spent three seasons on the Pistons’ bench. But as time went on, Williams started to question if his childhood dream of coaching in the NBA was something he wanted to pursue long-term.
“Like every kid, you always want to play professionally,” Williams said. “That was my goal growing up, to be in the NBA and to be a defensive coach in the NBA. Then you get there and you feel like, ‘Man, this isn’t giving me the satisfaction that I think it should.’”
Williams knew he wanted to stay in the coaching realm. He took a job as an assistant coach at Indiana State, a position he held for the past two years before being hired for the same job at the University of Wyoming in March.
His two years coaching at Indiana State were enough to reassure Williams his new dream was to continue mentoring players at the college level.
“For me, the NBA kind of put life in perspective of what’s really important to me,” Williams said. “It can be internal things or external things, but the things you value kind of dictate your choices.
“When I got (to Detroit), it was an amazing opportunity and I learned a lot. … It was a life experience that I’m incredibly thankful and blessed that I had. But, at the end of the day, I think college fits my values more when it comes to building relationships with the kids. Not saying there aren’t places in the NBA with great cultures, but there’s a lot of people and a lot of staff. Here in college, I think that fits why I coach.”
Williams’ experience coaching at multiple levels of both college and professional basketball made him a prime candidate to join UW coach Jeff Linder’s staff in Laramie. Linder was the main reason Williams decided to apply to the Cowboys’ job in the first place.
“As a coach, you’re always trying to be surrounded by great people,” Williams said. “Just like we always talk about players developing, my whole goal is to develop as a coach and be the best coach I can be.
“Coach Linder is one of those guys that I think is high level, one of the best in college basketball and knows a lot. That was my biggest thing, coming here to learn from him.”
A new foundation
Williams is one of two new assistant coaches to join Linder’s staff this offseason, joining Nick Whitmore. The pair replaced Sundance Wicks and Marc Rodgers, who both departed for new jobs in March.
UW is coming off a disastrous 9-22 campaign and will have at least eight new players on the roster next season. Linder still has two open scholarships available, but he said he was unsure if he’d utilize them during a news conference last month.
With so much turnover on both the roster and the coaching staff, Williams looks at this summer as an opportunity for the Cowboys to hit the reset button and put last season behind them. Step one of that process was recruiting the right players, which Williams believes was executed this offseason.
“It’s not rocket science,” Williams said. “It’s about the people. You have to get the right people in that want to work, want to be developed, want to be the best player they can be and want to be coached.
“... If you get the right people on the boat that are all about serving others and all about what is best for the team, as a player and as a staff, you’ll get there. We have a lot of new guys. It’s not going to be, right from the start, always pretty. You can’t panic.”
Williams, Whitmore and eight of UW’s current 12 players weren’t on board for UW’s rocky season that landed it in last place of the Mountain West. While they’ve heard plenty about the Cowboys’ struggles with injuries and midseason departures, all that matters to Williams now is to help UW get back to a winning formula.
“On the inside, as long as we know we’re making the right steps and taking the right steps, that’s what’s most important,” Williams said. “Obviously, you want it to show up in the wins and losses, but as coaches, you know when you’re trending the right way.
“At the end of the day, all that really matters is that you’re setting yourself up to be in a good position in March. That’s the only goal.”
Giving back
Williams’ experience in both the NBA and the G League is an invaluable tool for players in UW’s basketball program. The assistant coach has seen firsthand what it takes to be successful in the sport, and he’s looking forward to sharing some of those experiences with his players as time goes on.
“I got to see how (NBA players) act and how they train and how they have routines and daily habits,” Williams said. “That’s how they’re All-Stars or NBA guys that make millions of dollars. I’m not going to try and tell these kids that I’m right, I just want to help them by saying, ‘Hey, this is what they do.’
“It doesn’t matter where I’ve been if I don’t give back to the kids. That’s why college is for me. I can say I was in the NBA, but if I don’t give them the knowledge and help them get better, it doesn’t matter who I worked with. I’ve gotta give back to them. For me, that’s where I feel like I give value to the kids. That’s what gives me motivation and excitement.”
Williams describes himself as more of a defensive-minded coach. His goal going into his first season at UW is to learn from Linder on the offensive side.
“I’ve always been a defensive guy,” Williams said. “That’s been my mentality. Obviously, if you’re a defensive guy you have to understand offense because you have to know how to stop it. But going on the other side of the ball and learning how (Linder) teaches and what he sees within the game is something I’m really interested in.”
A big factor for UW’s success next season will depend on how quickly so many new players can develop chemistry together both on and off the floor. A big part of that is getting in the gym together this summer, something the group has already been doing since arriving on campus.
“I think everybody’s goal is to win a (conference) championship,” Williams said. “That doesn’t happen in June. You don’t win that in June, but you take a step toward that in June and July and August. Big picture is to win a championship. We want to win the Mountain West and make the tournament. We want to do all that, trust me.
“On the outside, there’s a lot of people that talk and are for or against us or don’t care, but these kids want to win. They’re not putting in all of this work and practice time in the summer to win eight games. Everybody wants to win here. We just have to take the right steps and make sure we’re going in the right direction. Right now, I think we are. I like our guys and where we’re at right now.”
Most childhood dreams never come true. For Williams, seeing himself on an NBA bench was enough to make him realize that sometimes, dreams change.
Two months into his stint in Laramie, Williams’ new dream is to have a positive impact on the lives of the student-athletes around him.
“It’s interesting now because we all get to build this back up,” Williams said. “(Linder’s) won here. He made the tournament and then had the season they had last year. Now, we’re bringing in these new guys to teach. That’s what’s exciting.
“You get to be a piece of the blueprint to building it back up and getting this program back to where it can be.”