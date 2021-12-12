LARAMIE — A rocky shooting stretch caused the University of Wyoming’s double-digit lead to slip away Saturday night at Arena-Auditorium, but the Cowboys regained their rhythm just in time for a 74-62 victory.
UW led by as much as 13 late in the first half, before going cold and allowing Utah Valley to take a three-point advantage midway through the second period. The Pokes withstood the Wolverines’ rally, however, with a series of hustle plays lifting them to a win.
Whether it was a drawn charge by sophomore guard Brendan Wenzel amid a game-changing 12-0 run, or one of 11 offensive rebounds or seven steals on the night, UW found the ‘winning plays’ necessary to pull away down the stretch and improve to 9-1.
“They were huge,” senior guard Drake Jeffries said. “Offensive rebounding was huge for us tonight. Brendan Wenzel stepped up and took a charge. (There) were just a lot of hustle plays and winning plays from guys, and it really propelled us to that win.”
Added Wenzel: “Taking that charge I think really brought energy to the whole gym. We work on that stuff all the time. With the good habits we have, we need to make plays like that, and that's what we do.”
UVU opened the second half on a 20-5 run, flipping momentum and the lead to its side. With the game tied 55-55 with 6 minutes, 3 seconds remaining, though, the Cowboys forced four consecutive scoreless possessions to help secure the victory.
UW out-scored its opponent 28-13 over the final nine minutes.
“At the eight-minute mark, we talked about needing to find a way to get a couple kills and find a way to make winning plays,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “Obviously Brendan's charge, but collectively we just did a better job.”
The Pokes' cold stretch – during which they made just 2 of 15 field goal attempts – allowed the Wolverines to climb back into the game, but Jeffries was pleased with UW's shot selection throughout the night. The shots eventually started to fall, with four consecutive 3-pointers late in the second half putting Wyoming ahead for good.
Sophomore guard Xavier DuSell knocked down four triples and finished with a game-high 16 points, while Jeffries added five threes and 15 points to go along with six rebounds. Sophomore forward Graham Ike, Wenzel and senior guard Hunter Maldonado also scored in double figures, recording 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
“They were rotation 3s and paint-touch twos, which is what coach Linder wants from us,” Jeffries said.
Ike's 13 points matched a season-low, but his effort containing Utah Valley big man Fardaws Aimaq played a pivotal part in the win. Aimaq – who entered Saturday averaging 20.4 points and 14.2 rebounds per game – shot just 6 of 15 with 14 points and five boards, while Ike pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
“Even though he had 13 and nine, the six offensive rebounds and the job he did on Fardaws (was key),” Linder said. “Fardaws hasn't had a night like that in two years, where he's had 14 and five with one offensive rebounds. Coming into the game he was averaging almost four offensive rebounds a game. The two times they've lost, their offensive rebounding rate was 20% or less, so that was a big challenge for our guys.”
UW will has a week-and-a-half break before returning to action at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. Their first game at the event is set for Dec. 22 against Stanford.
WYOMING 74, UTAH VALLEY 62
Utah Valley: Aimaq 6-15 0-1 14, Harding 3-6 1-1 7, Nield 3-7 0-0 7, Darthard 2-4 0-0 6, Fuller 3-4 0-0 6, Ceaser 2-3 2-2 8, McClanahan 4-10 0-0 8, McCord 2-3 0-0 6, Battle 0-0 0-0 0, Leifson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-52 3-4 62
Wyoming: DuSell 4-11 4-4 16, Jeffries 5-11 0-0 15, Ike 5-9 3-4 13, Maldonado 3-6 4-7 10, Oden 4-8 0-2 8, Wenzel 3-5 4-4 12, Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Dut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-52 15-21 74
Halftime: UW 39, UVU 27. 3-pointers: UVU 9-23 (Ceaser 2-2, McCord 2-3, Darthard 2-4, Aimaq 2-6, Nield 1-4, Harding 0-2, McClanahan 0-2); UW 11-30 (Jeffries 5-11, DuSell 4-10, Wenzel 2-4, Maldonado 0-1, Foster 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Oden 0-2). Rebounds: UVU 28 (Ceaser 7); UW 31 (Ike 9, Maldonado 8). Assists: UVU 10 (Nield 4, McClanahan 4); UW 11 (Maldonado 5). Turnovers: UVU 11 (Harding 3); UW 5 (Five with 1). Blocks: UVU 2 (Aimaq 2); UW 2 (DuSell, Maldonado). Steals: UVU 2 (Darthard 2); UW 7 (Maldonado 4). Team fouls: UVU 18; UW 13.
Attendance: 3,927.