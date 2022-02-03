CHEYENNE – Trailing the entire contest, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team gave itself an opportunity to pull out a road win at Air Force in the waning seconds Wednesday evening.
With Air Force holding a 47-45 lead, Cowgirls junior McKinley Bradshaw had a look from behind the arc that would have given UW the win at the final horn, but the shot rattled in and out and the Falcons beat the Cowgirls for the first time since Feb. 25, 2018.
“We were looking to turn the ball off the on-ball (screen) and get down the lane and I thought we had that look and didn’t take (on the final play) ... and it put us into a scramble,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson told KFBC radio. “That’s how the whole night went to be honest with you. ... I’m not taking anything away from Air Force – they beat us.”
The Cowgirls had three turnovers in the first 3 minutes, 43 seconds of the game, allowing Air Force to get out to a 10-0 advantage. Allyson Fertig got UW on the board by going 1 for 2 from the free-throw line with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left to play in the first quarter. Air Force was doing its best to front Fertig and force the Cowgirls to go over the top of the its defense to get the ball to her. It put Fertig in position to grab offensive rebounds. She pulled down four offensive and seven total rebounds in the first half.
UW (8-10 overall, 4-5 Mountain West) went on a nearly three-and-a-half minute scoring drought to close out the opening frame until Quinn Weidemann got a shot to fall at the buzzer. Air Force built an early lead with efficient shooting, hitting 57% from the field and going 3 for 5 from the 3-point line in the first quarter.
Trailing by 10 entering into the second period, the Cowgirls used a six-point run to chip away at their deficit, but a 3-pointer from Riley Snyder swung the momentum back in favor of the home team. It was Snyder’s third triple of the half and she went into the break with 13 points.
Turnovers continued to hurt the Cowgirls during the first half as they coughed up the ball 12 times, leading to nine Falcons points as Air Force held a 29-22 lead at halftime.
After Jo Huntimer shot Air Force’s only free throws of the contest with 7:20 left in the third to give her team the 31-24 lead, the Cowgirls responded with a small surge and cut its deficit to 33-31 after a pair of free throws from Bradshaw. It was the closest the game had been since it was 3-0. However, the Cowgirls could never get it back to a one possession game for the remainder of the quarter.
The Falcons (12-10, 6-5) were forcing UW off the perimeter with their defensive pressure throughout the game and into the third frame, making it difficult for the Cowgirls to get set up in its offense at times. Regardless, the Cowgirls continued to find a way to answer Air Force’s buckets.
With 5:20 left in the game, Haley Jones drained a 3-pointer that put the Falcons ahead 45-38, but Weidemann countered with a 3 of her own. Again, UW cut its deficit to two points twice in the final minute, but Air Force pulled away despite not scoring for the final 2:13 of the contest.
Snyder led all scorers with 23 points and no other Falcon scored in double figures. Bradshaw paced the Cowgirls with 14 and Weidemann added 11. Fertig finished with seven points and 13 rebounds. UW went 7 for 12 from the charity stripe.
“They came out and like we said ‘They’re going to come out and punch you’ ... and to be really honest with you, we didn’t respond well,” Mattinson said. “We can talk about making free throws, we can talk about doing whatever. We held (Snyder) in check at our place, she ran wild against us here. I’ll give her credit, she made some really good shots and she’s a very good player.”
Like its first contest against Air Force, UW struggled with the Falcons’ physicality and surrendered 21 turnovers which led to 17 points. The Cowgirls travel to Albuquerque on Saturday to square off against a New Mexico team that’s 11-0 at home.
AIR FORCE 47, WYOMING 45
Wyoming…...... 9 13 9 14 – 45
Air Force.…….. 19 10 8 10 – 47
Wyoming: Bradshaw 5-12 3-4 14, Weidemann 4-8 0-0 11, Fertig 3-6 1-2 7, Sanchez Ramos 2-6 0-0 6, Olson 0-1 0-0 0, Mellema 1-2 3-6 5, Salazar 1-4 0-0 2, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-41 7-12 45
Air Force: Snyder 10-13 0-0 23, Heath 4-10 0-0 8, Jones 3-6 0-0 7, Huntimer 0-3 2-2 2, Winters 0-6 0-0 0, L. McDonald 3-7 0-0 7, N. McDonald 0-2 0-0 0, Britt 0-0 0-0 0, MacMillan 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 20-50 2-2 47
3-pointers: UW 6-18 (Weidemann 3-5, Sanchez Ramos 2-4, Bradshaw 1-5, Mellema 0-1, Salazar 0-1, Ellis 0-1, Barnes 0-1); AFA 5-14 (Snyder 3-4, Jones 1-1, L. McDonald 1-3, Huntimer 0-2, N. McDonald 0-2, MacMillan 0-2). Rebounds: UW 34 (Fertig 13); AFA 24 (Snyder 6). Assists: UW 9 (Sanchez Ramos 4); AFA 12 (Huntimer 6). Turnovers: UW 21 (Sanchez Ramos 7); AFA 12 (Snyder 3). Blocks: UW 2 (Bradshaw, Fertig); AFA 0. Steals: UW 6 (Sanchez Ramos 2); AFA 10 (Jones 3, Huntimer 3). Team fouls: UW 10; AFA 17. Fouled out: AFA (Jones)
Attendance: 204