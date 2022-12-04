CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Cowgirls’ gritty, grind-it-out 67-59 win over Montana State showcased a number of different themes throughout the game.

Here are some of the main takeaways from Friday’s win:


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus