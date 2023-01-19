CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team put together an impressive start to its season, picking up eight of a possible 13 wins. However, the real season started Dec. 28, when it opened its conference slate.
After losing that opening tilt, the Cowgirls have ripped off five consecutive wins and become one of the hottest teams in the Mountain West.
“This team is really connected,” associate coach Ryan Larsen said. “I really like the way each individual (player) brings something different to the game.”
The Cowgirls currently sit tied for the second-best conference record with rival Colorado State at 5-1. They have wins over New Mexico, Air Force, Fresno State, San Jose State and Nevada. Of those six games, only two have come at home.
Part of the success the Cowgirls have seen over their first six conference games has been due to their defense. They currently rank second in the MW, allowing just north of 55 points per game. The number has increased slightly to 62.5 points per game in MW play, but the Cowgirls have allowed just 53.6 points per game over their past three games.
During this span, UW has faced some talented offensive teams, and has done a good job defending those key players. In the conference opener against UNLV, the Cowgirls held star senior Desi-Rae Young to just 13 points — well below her season average. Despite giving up 22 points to Air Force’s Milahnie Perry, the Cowgirls defense held Air Force’s other top-three scorers to a combined 19 points.
“When you have a really good defensive team, you can expand on that,” Larsen said. “There is more we can do defensively with some of the weapons we have.
“There is a lot of ways we can go with this team. We are going to have to do that as teams throw more at us defensively. We will have to be willing to switch it up and put more into our arsenal defensively.”
Super seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann have been their usual selves on the defensive end, but the Cowgirls are getting major contributions defensively from everyone. Larsen was quick to point out the defensive play of junior forward Grace Ellis, who he described as the “Ed Reed” of his team’s defense.
“(She) does not get enough credit for what she does defensively,” Larsen said. “She is just a very multi-dimensional defender and is very smart.”
The Cowgirls’ production offensively has come from multiple different sources. Weidemann has still been the team’s best scoring option and has played well through most of UW’s conference slate. Allyson Fertig has continued her dominance in the post and leads the MW in rebounds per game.
While Fertig and Weidemann have been great to start conference play, they haven’t had to do it alone. Ellis continues to shine in her expanded role offensively, and Malene Pedersen has started to show the abilities the coaching staff had seen in her.
The biggest surprise over the past six games, however, has been the play of Emily Mellema. The sophomore guard has gone from a limited-minute role player to one of the team’s biggest threats off the bench. Mellema has scored in double-digits three times during the Cowgirls’ winning streak, and is coming a 16-point performance against Nevada — her highest mark of the season.
While not particularly known for her scoring output, Olson has come on offensively for UW throughout the course of its winning streak, as well. While her offensive numbers don’t jump off the stat sheet, she has made big shots when the team has needed them. None more so than in UW’s 61-60 win over Air Force on Jan. 11, where she made the game-winning shot with five seconds left.
“We have been talking to her about being more of a weapon offensively,” Larsen said. “That helps us all. She had those two huge (3-pointers) against Air Force, and three against San Jose (State).”
But perhaps the most impressive feat of this stretch is that UW has been able to rattle off five straight conference wins without the services of its head coach. When a team loses its head coach for an extended period of time, whatever that reason may be, they often fold or vastly underperform. The Cowgirls have done the opposite and have won six of their past eight games under Larsen’s command.
While Larsen was quick to downplay his role on the team during Heather Ezell’s maternity leave, his and the rest of the coaching staff’s efforts to not only keep the team afloat, but take the team to a new level cannot be understated.
His efforts have been aided by a strong foundation of leadership on the team. The obvious players are in their two super-senior guards, who have helped become the on-court voice of the coaching staff during games.
“They embody what it means to be a Cowgirl,” Larsen said. “They show up to practice every day, and they get better.”
Other players, such as Fertig and Ellis, who have played with this team for a good portion of time, have also been crucial in helping to keep the team going in the wake of Ezell’s absence.
The start of conference play has been very kind to the Cowgirls, but their next two games will serve as a critical measuring stick to see what they are truly capable of. First, they will play UNLV in a rematch against the only team to beat them in conference play so far. Two days later, on Jan. 19, they will face off against San Diego State.
The rematch with the reigning MW champs is something the Cowgirls have been looking forward to going back to the start of their road trip, Larsen said. Larsen expects that UNLV, as its has always done, will change the way it defends. He also noted that UW has been working on its communication skills defensively, which he said was something that hurt the team in their loss to UNLV earlier this season.
Time will tell if the Cowgirls will be able to carry their strong start through the rest of conference play. However, they have the benefit of chemistry, leadership and excellent coaching that will serve them well in the latter half of the season.