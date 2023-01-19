UW bench cheers

The University of Wyoming bench cheers from the sidelines during a women’s basketball game at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team put together an impressive start to its season, picking up eight of a possible 13 wins. However, the real season started Dec. 28, when it opened its conference slate.

After losing that opening tilt, the Cowgirls have ripped off five consecutive wins and become one of the hottest teams in the Mountain West.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus