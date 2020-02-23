LARAMIE – After letting Air Force hang around for the first quarter of Saturday afternoon’s contest, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team took complete control in the second.

With 7 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the first half, Air Force guard Cierra Winters drained a mid-range jumper to pull the Falcons within one point. The Cowgirls responded with a 17-3 run to close out the quarter which was ignited by back-to-back 3-pointers from Alba Sanchez Ramos and McKinley Bradshaw.

