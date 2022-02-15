CHEYENNE – Just five days after University of Wyoming women's basketball coach Gerald Mattinson said he believed his team had played its best offensive game in a long time, the Cowgirls and junior guard McKinley Bradshaw may have raised the bar – doing so against the same opponent.
Led by Bradshaw's career-high 33 points, the Cowgirls shot at a 58% mark overall, and 60% from the 3-point line in an 84-64 road win over San Jose State on Monday. It was UW's fourth consecutive victory.
"We came out really, really focused," Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson told KFBC radio. "It's been a long couple of days and I didn't know if that was going to have an affect on our kids.
"They came out and played with good pace, setting good screens, making good cuts, making good reads and that led to a lot of opportunities to get good looks. And McKinley was just on fire."
Bradshaw started to heat up early and converted a 4-point play with 6 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first quarter, giving UW an 11-5 lead they would continue to build on.
Freshman guard Emily Mellema checked in with 5:05 left in the frame and scored a quick five points, including a 3 that made it 20-11 and sparked a 7-0 run, forcing a San Jose State timeout. UW went on to hold a 30-20 lead after the first. It was the highest scoring quarter for the Cowgirls this season where they shot 80% from the floor and a perfect 5 for 5 from 3.
A Quinn Weidemann triple pushed the Cowgirls advantage to 40-23, forcing a Spartans timeout with 7:46 remaining in the second. Just over a minute later, Tommi Olson shot the Cowgirls’ first missed 3. Before then, UW was 7 for 7 from behind the arc. Bradshaw's groove continued and she made back-to-back 3s midway through the second. She finished the first half with 23 points while the Cowgirls shot at a 72% clip and were 9 for 11 from outside, giving them a 56-32 lead at the break.
It was also the highest-scoring half of the season for the Cowgirls, and the 56 points was more than they’ve scored in four games this season.
On a turnaround jumper in the paint, Bradshaw eclipsed her previous career-high of 27 points, scoring her 29th with 4:50 still remaining in the third quarter. The bucket gave the Cowgirls a 69-40 lead.
UW cooled off after that, scoring just two points for the remainder of the period while the Spartans went on a late 10-0 run, trimming their deficit to 21 points entering the fourth quarter. However, the visiting team didn’t let the margin get closer than 17 points and improved to 12-10 overall and 8-5 in Mountain West play.
Freshman Allyson Fertig added 13 points and seven rebounds. Contributions have been coming from different players during the Cowgirls' win streak with ten different players scoring during Monday's win.
"That's what we've been trying to do all year long, that's what we've been trying to get to," Mattinson said. "We've had to make some changes and overcome some things."
UW travels to Fort Collins on Thursday for its first matchup with Colorado State this season before closing out the regular season with a three-game home stand.
WYOMING 84, SAN JOSE STATE 64
Wyoming……….. 30 26 15 13 — 84
San Jose State… 20 12 18 14 — 64
Wyoming: Sanchez Ramos 2-5 1-1 5, Bradshaw 13-21 3-3 33, Weidemann 2-4 0-0 6, Olson 2-4 0-0 5, Fertig 6-8 1-2 13, Mellema 2-4 0-0 5, Ellis 0-1 4-4 4, Barnes 1-2 0-0 3, Salazar 4-6 0-0 8, Hudson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 33-57 9-10 84.
San Jose State: Ross 2-4 0-0 4, Torres 2-8 0-1 5, Oberg 4-11 0-0 10, Ogier 6-9 5-5 19, Lewis 5-15 5-7 16, Richards 3-4 2-3 8, Jones 0-6 0-0 0, Fluker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 23-63 12-18 64.
3-pointers: UW 9-15 (Bradshaw 4-6, Weidemann 2-3, Olon 1-3, Mellema 1-1, Ellis 0-1, Barnes 1-1); San Jose State 6-24 (Ross 0-2, Torres 1-4, Oberg 2-6, Ogier 2-3, Lewis 1-3, Jones 0-3, Mendez 0-2). Rebounds: UW 42 (Fertig 7, Ellis 7); SJSU 27 (Lewis 12). Assists: UW 18 (Olson 4); SJSU 11 (Four with 2). Turnovers: UW 12 (Mellema 4); SJSU 8 (Ogier 4). Blocks: UW 1 (Mellema); SJSU 4 (Oberg 2). Steals: UW 4 (Olson 2); SJSU 9 (Lewis 2, Jones 2). Team fouls: UW 15 (Ellis 3, Sanchez Ramos 3); SJSU 9 (Richards 3).