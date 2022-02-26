LARAMIE – A stingy defense throughout and timely offense at the end of each half propelled the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team to a second straight home win.
The Cowgirls stymied San Diego State for a 70-46 victory with 2,919 in attendance at the Arena-Auditorium Saturday afternoon during the Cowgirls’ special game for Bounce Cancer Day.
The loss snaps a three-game win streak for the Aztecs after beating San Jose State (77-69) and Fresno State (77-69) at home and winning on the road at Colorado State (69-61) Thursday before making the trip north to Laramie.
The Cowgirls were fresh from knocking off first-place UNLV 77-73 on Thursday at home after going 2-1 in three road games prior.
“(Defensively), that’s been us for the last number of years,” Wyoming coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We’ve always given ourselves chances in games because we play so hard, and we play pretty solid defense. My staff spends a lot of time putting scouts together, with the veterans executing well and the young kids figuring it out.
“San Diego State has been putting up a lot of points lately, and for us to hold them to 46, I’m really pleased with what we did defensively.”
The Cowgirls (14-11 overall, 10-6 Mountain West) got a big boost from McKinley Bradshaw, who was efficient from inside and outside to tally 30 points against the Aztecs. The junior guard from Lyman, with a gathering of family in attendance, was key early in the game when she connected on two 3-pointers in the first quarter as both teams struggled with shooting.
Bradshaw scored the first points for the Cowgirls with 8 minutes, 55 seconds on the clock with a trey and added another 3-pointer to help UW to a 14-12 lead heading into the second period. Bradshaw finished 11 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 11 from beyond the arc.
“The only game in probably the last six or seven that she hadn’t had a great offensive game was against CSU, and I know part of that was their game plan,” Mattinson said. “Besides that, she’s been an offensive machine. … She also played very well defensively (Saturday) on a very challenging player and had a very good overall game.”
The Cowgirls outscored SDSU 16-9 in the second period to take a 30-21 lead at halftime. Cowgirls senior Quinn Weidemann, who had 17 total points, heated up with two of her five 3’s in the game, the final trey with less than 25 seconds left.
UW had another slow start after the break, and SDSU (14-14, 8-9) took advantage with a 7-0 run to pull within two points at 30-28 with 5:39 left in the third quarter. But that was as close as the Aztecs would get to the Cowgirls.
“We didn’t start out with much energy, and I don’t know if we were tired from the other night (against UNLV) when we played a few kids a lot of minutes. But it took a little while to get our legs under us, and we settled in.”
Wyoming sophomore forward Grace Ellis came off the bench to provide a spark in the third period with her added play on both ends of the court. She ended a scoring drought with a pair of free throws, a block that later led to a Bradshaw 3-pointer, a tough inside bucket and an offensive rebound that led to a Weidemann 3-pointer. Ellis finished with eight points, four rebounds, an assist and was 4 for 4 at the free-throw line.
“Grace has had really big back-to-back games,” Mattinson said. “(Saturday) she helped us off the bench and has given us a lot of versatility right now because of her willingness — and I’m going to use old-school terms — to ‘stick your nose in there, battle and shove.’ She can guard the five and also got herself into being a very smart player to be able to guard a four and certain times a three. So, we had her on several players.
“In the second half, we went more to that and were able to move kids around and getting San Diego State to think a little bit off of some screens.”
UW closed out the contest with a 26-9 difference in the fourth quarter.
Led by freshman center Allyson Fertig’s game-high 11 rebounds, the Cowgirls commanded the boards, out-rebounding the Aztecs 46-32.
The Cowgirls shot 44.6% (25 of 56) from the field and 44% (11 of 25) from 3-point range, aided by 17 assists from eight different players. The Aztecs were 28.1% (18 of 64) overall and 50% (7 of 14) from long distance.
The Cowgirls will close out the regular season with a Border War rematch against Colorado State on Wednesday for a third straight home game. The Rams beat the Cowgirls 56-45 on Feb. 17 in Fort Collins, Colorado.
“What a great crowd today, and it was tremendous. I need to thank them, and it’s a great time with the doubleheader," Mattinson said. "It’s been a good weekend for us to get these two at home. It seems like long time since we’ve been at home, and it’s good to be at home, and we have to get ready for one more on Wednesday.”
WYOMING 70, SAN DIEGO STATE 46
San Diego State………. 12 9 16 9 – 46
Wyoming………………. 14 16 14 26 – 70
San Diego State: Adams 4-15 1-1 12, Pepe 3-7 0-2 6, Avinger 2-14 2-2 6, Ramos 5-13 0-0 11, Staples 1-5 0-0 3, Gipson 0-0 0-0 0, Villalobos 1-5 0-0 2, Hernandez 2-2 0-0 6, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Fiso 0-2 0-0 0, Crain 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-64 3-5 46
Wyoming: Fertig 2-5 1-3 5, Sanchez Ramos 2-6 1-2 5, Bradshaw 11-22 3-3 30, Weidemann 6-12 0-0 17, Olson 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 2-6 4-4 8, Mellema 1-1 0-0 3, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Savic 0-0 0-00, Salazar 1-2 0-0 2, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Bull 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-56 9-12 70
3-pointers: SDSU 7-14 (Adams 3-8, Hernandez 2-2, Staples 1-1, Ramos 1-3); UW 11-25 (Weidemann 5-8, Bradshaw 5-11, Mellema 1-1, Barnes 0-1, Ellis 0-2, Sanchez Ramos 0-2). Rebounds: SDSU 32 (Adams 7, Staples 7); UW 46 (Fertig 11, Sanchez Ramos 8). Assists: SDSU 7 (Avinger 2, Ramos 2); UW 17 (Olson 5). Turnovers: SDSU 11 (Avinger 3); UW 14 (Mellema 4). Blocks: SDSU 4 (Villalobos 2); UW 5 (Fertig 4). Steals: SDSU 8 (Ramos 2, Villalobos 2); UW 4 (Four with 1). Team fouls: SDSU 18; UW 10. Fouled out: None
Attendance: 2,919