LARAMIE — University of Wyoming women’s basketball head coach Heather Ezell announced Tuesday the hiring of Brooke Atkinson as an assistant coach for the Cowgirls basketball staff.
“I’m excited for the opportunity and I look forward to getting started at Wyoming,” Atkinson said in a news release.
“I want to thank Coach Ezell for adding me to her staff. I’m excited to get to work and look forward to the challenges ahead.”
Atkinson comes to Laramie after spending the previous five seasons as the head coach at New Mexico State. She won 75 games with the Aggies and was the 2017-18 Western Athletic Conference coach of the year after she led NMSU to its fourth consecutive WAC regular season title. In 2018-19, the Aggies won their fifth-straight regular season championship and the WAC Tournament title, earning a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
At NM State, Atkinson helped guide seven student-athletes to All-WAC honors. Also under Atkinson, Brooke Salas was a two-time WAC player of the year (2017-18 and 2018-19) and was also being named the league’s defensive player of the year in 2018-19.
Atkinson joined New Mexico State after spending three seasons as an assistant at Colorado State. While in Fort Collins, Colorado, the Rams won three-straight Mountain West championships, including making an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015-16. Prior to joining the Rams, Atkinson spent 2011-14 at South Dakota. In all three of those seasons, USD received postseason berths, including the Coyotes’ first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2014.
Prior to arriving in South Dakota, Atkinson spent eight seasons (2003-11) on the bench at New Mexico State when the 2009-10 Aggies made their first postseason appearance in 16 seasons.
As a player, Atkinson played at Western Nebraska Community College (1998-2000) before closing with her final two seasons at Wichita State (2000-02). She graduated from Wichita State in 2003 with a degree in elementary education and earned her master’s degree in educational curriculum from NMSU in 2008.