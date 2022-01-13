CHEYENNE – Today will be 13 days since the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team’s last game, and 32 days since its last game at the Arena-Auditorium.
With three contests postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, the Cowgirls are entering today’s conference matchup against New Mexico hoping to avoid as much rust as possible.
The layoff should be familiar to a Cowgirls team that went three weeks without facing an opponent before last season’s Mountain West tournament – which they went on to win for the first time in program history. But this time around has been different because of issues within UW’s program.
“We’ve had time off, but it hasn’t been group time,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “Last year, we didn’t have COVID issues, so we were together as a team and able to practice every day as a team and work on something … well, this stretch we haven’t had the (whole) team.”
Going into a game against the No. 1 team in the league, the lack of preparation without a complete unit could have an impact. The Lobos (13-4 overall, 4-0 MW) are currently on a five-game winning streak and have won eight of their last nine. Their only loss in that span came against No. 7-ranked Arizona, which was the sixth-ranked team in the country at the time.
Led by Shaiquel McGruder, who averages a team-high 14.1 points and seven rebounds per game – both rank in the top 10 in the conference – the Lobos also have three other players averaging 12-plus points per contest. Regardless, McGruder is the driving force behind the production.
“The number one challenge that (McGruder presents), when you watch film on her, is she runs. She’s a machine,” Mattinson said. “She gets out in transition and runs … she just puts such pressure on you to run, and if you don’t run, her team finds her, and she ends up getting those easy baskets.”
New Mexico paces the league, scoring 75.8 points per game, and also currently sits as the most efficient team, shooting at a 45% clip. Against a potent offense like the Lobos, the Cowgirls can’t allow easy opportunities for points, free throws included. Ranking second in the country in fewest personal fouls per game at 11.5, that shouldn’t be much of an issue for UW. It may leave the Cowgirls vulnerable in other areas, however.
“What we always talk about is make them make shots,” Mattinson said. “We’re going to have to keep them off the free-throw line; that’s one of the things we need to do. But, the problem with that is its going to create more one-on-one situations with this team than we might like to be in.”
Mattinson said it’s hard to anticipate what will come from the two weeks between games and the inability to practice together as an entire team at times. But he reiterated that his team will put itself in the best position to come away with a victory, as it usually does.
“I don’t know what to expect. We haven’t played, we haven’t even really been able to practice as a whole group yet,” he said. “It’s kind of almost like that first game that you go out and play after you’ve practiced two-and-a-half weeks – you don’t know what you’re going to get. But I know what I will get for sure – I’ll get 100% out of these kids. They’ll lay it all on the line, they always do. They’ll give themselves a chance, one way or another.”