The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team announced on Wednesday its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season, which rounds out the 2021-22 slate.
The Cowgirls will play nine out-of-conference contests and a pair of exhibitions.
Six of those games will be at home. UW opens with its first exhibition against Colorado Christian Oct. 29. The Cowgirls’ second exhibition will be Nov. 5 against Colorado-Colorado Springs and will feature a ceremony for the Mountain West Tournament championship banner.
Wyoming starts the regular season Nov. 9 as CSU-Pueblo comes to Laramie. On Nov. 13, the Cowgirls will welcome Wichita State to the Arena-Auditorium. UW’s first road contest of the season will be Nov. 18 at Missouri-Kansas City before coming back home for Chadron State on Nov. 22.
The Cowgirls will head south to Denver for its annual Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov 26-27. Wyoming will face DU and Tulane at the tournament. The Cowgirls open the last month of 2021 at Gonzaga on Dec. 3. The home nonconference finale will be Dec. 12 against North Dakota State for the Cowgirls, while Dec. 22 closes nonconference play at Nebraska.
All home weekday nonconference games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., except for the season opener against CSU-Pueblo, which starts at 11 a.m., and will be Kid’s Day. The Nov. 13 contest against Wichita State begins at 2 p.m., and the Dec. 12 game vs. NDSU tips at 1 p.m.
The defending Mountain West Tournament champions will also play 18 MW games. The conference schedule was announced in August.