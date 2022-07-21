LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team is preparing for a two-week trip to Australia scheduled for July 31-Aug. 12.
UW began practice for its trip Down Under last Saturday and will depart the United States July 31.
The Cowgirls will arrive in Melbourne Aug. 2 for their first practice session and a welcome dinner later in the day. After a day of sightseeing in Melbourne Aug. 3 — Melbourne’s laneways and a tour of the Melbourne Cricket Ground — UW will play its first of four games on the tour that afternoon against Victoria U18/SDP/NPP.
Another day of sightseeing around Melbourne will be Aug. 4, when the Cowgirls will take a helicopter ride across the Great Ocean Road’s 12 Apostles before playing Wyndham that evening. UW will then enjoy the Eureka SkyDeck Aug. 5 before taking in an Australian Rules football game.
Wyoming will travel to Cairns Aug. 6 when it will enjoy more time at beaches and snorkeling throughout the Great Barrier Reef Aug. 7.
After going to Hartley’s Crocodile Farm Aug. 8 the Cowgirls will play their third game against the Cairns Dolphins.
A free morning in Cairns is slated for Aug. 9 before flying to Sydney that afternoon. That night, the Cowgirls will go on the Sydney Sights Tour and explore Sydney’s historic “Rocks” District.
The morning of Aug. 10 will be highlighted with a visit to the historic Sydney Opera House. That evening, the Cowgirls will play their final game of the trip, taking on Australia CoE.
The final day of sightseeing in Australia will be the Aug. 11 with a trip on the Sydney Harbor Ferry with free time at Manly Beach. That afternoon will be a climb to the top of the Sydney Harbor Bridge.
Wyoming will leave Australia to travel back to the United States Aug. 12.
