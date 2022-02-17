CHEYENNE – Early in the season, the biggest question surrounding the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team seemed to be its inability to put points on the scoreboard.
It was the same type of situation the Cowgirls had been in last season, where their defense would, for the most part, keep them in games, but their offense couldn’t muster enough points to come away with wins.
“We did what we wanted to, for the most part, defensively,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said following a 57-48 loss to Wichita State on Nov. 13. “It’s the same thing from last year – we’ve got to figure out ways to take advantage of points. We have to start scoring at a greater rate, because at this level, you can’t hold teams in the 50s and not be able to get in the 50s yourself. We’re missing something that’s allowing us to score in games.”
Gradually, UW started to find its offensive identity. However, battling through postponements and a two-week stretch without playing a game made it more difficult for it to find its flow, especially with the hiatus coming after the Cowgirls did start to gain some traction offensively.
Then, on Jan. 15, Ola Ustowska – who had become a key piece in that traction – suffered a season-ending knee injury against Air Force, and it seemed like the Cowgirls had taken a step back offensively.
“Early, we dealt with COVID and trying to get kids back in shape, and some kids got opportunities and took advantage of them,” Mattinson said following Monday’s win over San Jose State. “And then we lost Ola, and it took a little bit to figure out rotations.”
UW lost its two games following that Jan. 15 victory, both on the road. But since, the Cowgirls have won six of their past seven, and are on a four-game winning streak going into today’s matchup against Colorado State.
Through the seven-game stretch, the Cowgirls’ defense has been its usual menacing self, allowing just 54.5 points per game. Although there have been just two games in which UW has scored 70 or more points during that span, the Cowgirls have remained steady enough offensively to pull out wins.
A main turning point in the offensive consistency has been the presence of freshman forward Allyson Fertig, who has had games of 24 and 19 points throughout the stretch.
With the emergence of Fertig, and the complement of sophomore forward Paula Salazar providing contributions offensively, it’s helped open things up for the Cowgirls’ perimeter players. After an 18-point game from Quinn Weidemann last week – her second-highest scoring output of the season – and a career-high 33 points from McKinley Bradshaw on Monday, opposing defenses are dealt the task with deciding where to focus most of its attention.
“Obviously having Allyson and Paula and our bigs’ presence in there is going to open up shots for us on the outside,” Weidemann said following her 18-point outing. “And I think, today, we finally capitalized on that and knocked some shots down.”
While it’ll need to continue to knock down shots, the Cowgirls defense will have its hands full today with junior guard McKenna Hofschild and the third-ranked scoring offense (70.6 points per game) in the Mountain West. Hofschild is the second leading scorer in the conference, averaging 16.6 points, and leads the league in assists with 6.6 – which also ranks fifth in the country.
UW’s defense is second in the conference, allowing just 58.8 points per game. In Saturday’s 61-58 win at Fresno State, the Cowgirls held MW leading scorer Haley Cavinder to eight points below her average. Today, they’ll hope to have the same impact on Hofschild in their last road game of the season.
Nothing easy
The Cowgirls have only allowed 255 free-throw attempts this season, which is the least in the MW. The second-least attempts given up are Colorado State’s 266, with the next closest being UNLV’s 316. Simply put, UW and CSU don’t foul often. CSU fouls the second-least in the country (11.6 personal fouls per game), and UW fouls the third-least at 11.8.